IMG Expands Partnership with Teladoc Health to Provide More Travelers with Telehealth Services

INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has announced an expansion of their partnership with Teladoc Health, the global leader in whole person virtual care. Service capabilities will be expanded for IMG customers with existing telehealth services as well as allow telehealth services to be offered through additional IMG plans.

Since 1990, IMG has provided travelers with access to healthcare outside of their home country through their global database of more than one million doctors and hospitals. In recent years, advancements in telemedicine and innovative service providers like Teladoc Health have allowed select IMG customers the option to receive non-emergency care from anywhere in the world, wherever they may be most comfortable. The latest plan updates will expand IMG's current telehealth service offerings by utilizing Teladoc Health's easy-to-use platform, All360Health, for telehealth and prescription services outside of the U.S.

"IMG is excited to partner with Teladoc Health to provide our customers with virtual access to healthcare professionals right from the palm of their hand," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "At IMG, our purpose is to be there to protect and enhance the well-being of our customers, and offering telehealth services to our customers wherever they are traveling is yet another way we can deliver on that promise."

With All360Health, travelers can speak with medical experts globally, in a number of languages, who are available 24/7/365 to help diagnose, treat, and prescribe medication for many nonemergent medical issues via phone or online video consultations.

"Teladoc Health recognizes how important it is for people to have access to convenient and affordable healthcare for non-emergency medical situations, especially while traveling," said Nadia Smith, Teladoc Health Director of Global Accounts. "By partnering with IMG, we are able to help travelers save time and money when it comes to their healthcare needs, as All360Health provides speedy telephone and online access to medical professionals anywhere in the world."

All360Health telehealth services, powered by Teladoc Health, are available on select IMG Patriot Travel Medical Insurance plans as well as iTravelInsured Travel Protection plans. To learn more about the industry-leading travel and health safety solutions IMG offers, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com .

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)