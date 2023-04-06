IMG Launches New Plan for Expats & Globally Mobile Citizens, Global Prima Medical Insurance

INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to introduce a new international private medical insurance (IPMI) offering through their ALC Health brand. Global Prima Medical InsuranceSM provides long-term cover to individuals, families, and groups living or working outside of their home country, typically for one year or longer.

"We are thrilled to introduce Global Prima Medical Insurance to the market for global citizens," said Kevin Melton, IMG's Global Head of IPMI. "This product was developed through great collaboration and research with IMG's partners to offer customers the worldwide medical cover they need, backed by the world-class services they expect."

Global Prima has varying coverage options that can cover chronic conditions, cancer, complementary medicine and more to fit the needs and budgets of customers. Additionally, Global Prima customers can customise their area of coverage and choose from multiple excess and currency payment options. The plan also includes access to IMG's 24/7 Medical Helpline for assistance with claims information, emergency assistance, advice on treatment, and much more.

"At IMG, we realise that being a global citizen is becoming increasingly common, and we understand how critical it is for expatriates to have proper health care," said Amanda Winkle, IMG's Chief Operating Officer. "Our new Global Prima Medical Insurance plans feature IMG's Safety Solutions designed to proactively address the specific needs of globally mobile citizens."

The new Global Prima product replaces ALC Health's legacy Prima plans as well as IMG's legacy GlobalFusionSM and GlobalSelect® products. For more information regarding Global Prima and the benefits included in the plan, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and any other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

