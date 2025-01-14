IMG Marks a Milestone: Celebrating 35 Years of Global Peace of Mind

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to celebrate its 35th anniversary of providing travel and health safety solutions to travelers.

"For three and a half decades, IMG has proudly served millions of members around the world with everything from travel mishaps to life-threatening medical emergencies," said Steve Paraboschi, IMG President and CEO. "When IMG opened its doors in January of 1990, we were primarily focused on providing medical insurance to missionary organizations working around the globe. Today we serve nearly every traveling demographic, including students, marine crews, vacationers, expats, and more."

Throughout the past 35 years, IMG has experienced tremendous growth through market-leading products and services, becoming one of the only companies worldwide to offer travel insurance, travel medical insurance, international health insurance, and assistance and medical management services. Today, IMG continues making technological advancements, such as state-of-the-art claims processing technology and increased self-service capabilities, to improve its customer journey and be an innovative leader in the industry.

"The past 35 years wouldn't have been possible without our dedicated staff, incredible distribution partners, and the millions of customers who have placed their trust in IMG while traveling or living abroad," said Amanda Winkle, IMG Chief Operating Officer. "At IMG, we are excited for what the next 35 years have in store, as we continually work to improve the products and services we provide and remain committed to being there to protect and enhance the well-being of our customers."

"IMG's vision is to be recognized as the preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions for people traveling and residing away from home, and we will continue working to make that vision a reality in the years to come," said Paraboschi.

To read more about IMG's 35-year history, please visit https://www.imglobal.com/history. To learn more about IMG's award-winning travel and health safety solutions, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)