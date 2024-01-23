IMG Mobile App Now Available with 24/7 Access to Coverage for All Customers

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is happy to announce its award-winning mobile app, IMG Mobile, is now available to all IMG customers.

While previously available to select customers, all IMG customers can now use the mobile app to conveniently access their coverage and assistance services, plus manage their account from their mobile device as they currently do with the web-based customer portal, MyIMG. In November 2023, IMG Mobile was recognized for excellence in mobile app customer experience by the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards in the Online Travel Services Marketing category.

"We're continually working to ensure the IMG customer experience is best-in-class, and IMG Mobile is another significant enhancement to the customer journey," said IMG Chief Commercial Officer Justin Poehler. "At IMG, our purpose is to be there to protect and enhance the well-being of our customers, and the mobile app provides our customers with the power to access and manage their account from the palm of their hands."

Within IMG Mobile, customers can access their ID card and plan documents, update contact information, search provider networks, and file travel claims. Details regarding assistance services are available on the app as well. For IMG customers with Travel Intelligence access, the mobile app holds features such as location-specific risk information related to crime, terrorism, severe weather, and more.

"IMG Mobile helps us to better meet the needs of our customers and contributes significantly to our overall effort of providing customers with the IMG Advantage," said IMG Chief Operating Officer Amanda Winkle. "The IMG Advantage is an all-encompassing view of how our service, strength, and safety solutions provide our customers with Global Peace of Mind. IMG Mobile further enhances our service offerings allowing us to deliver help and information when and where it's needed."

Customers can download the app to their mobile device by visiting either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

