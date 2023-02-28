IMG Named a Best Travel Insurance Company of 2023 by Forbes Advisor

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has been recognized for the second year in a row in the Forbes Advisor Best Of 2023 Awards category: Best Travel Insurance Companies Of 2023.

"IMG is honored to be recognized once again as one of the best travel insurance companies in the market," said Grant Hayes, IMG Director of International Sales – Travel. "Our iTravelInsured Travel Series is a market-leading line of travel protection plans designed to meet the varying needs of travelers while they're away from home."

IMG's iTravelInsured Travel LX plan is specifically featured by Forbes Advisor as a great option for dog owners. One of IMG's most popular plans, iTravelInsured Travel LX provides coverage for additional kennel fees should a pet need an extended stay at a commercial kennel due to a trip delay. The iTravelInsured Travel LX plan also offers trip cancellation and interruption benefits if a pet or service animal suffers a sickness, injury, or death.

"At IMG, we understand that pets are like family. Our pet-related benefits set us apart from the competition and are valued greatly by our customers," said Scott Ackerman, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "Being recognized as a travel insurance company that is great for dog owners is truly a testament to the many unique benefits we offer our customers through our travel protection plans."

Forbes Advisor evaluated a total of 53 travel insurance plans to determine the best options in the market and used data provided by Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider. To learn more about all of IMG's award-winning travel and health safety solutions, visit www.imglobal.com.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and any other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About Forbes Advisor's Best Awards

Forbes Advisor's awards stand apart due to the rigor of our analysis and Forbes' tradition of standing as an impartial consumer champion. Our reporters and editors have decades of combined experience meticulously analyzing the best product features and experiences for individuals. We live the values of Forbes, which has provided readers with trusted, objective financial news and guidance for over 100 years. An award badge from Forbes Advisor affirms that your brand has earned the support and strength of the leading voice in the business and consumer finance community.

About Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money and business advice, news and reviews, dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease.

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)