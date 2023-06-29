IMG Partners with MAGNUS Search & Rescue to Offer Travel Medical Insurance

INDIANAPOLIS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has announced a new partnership with MAGNUS International Search & Rescue, a comprehensive emergency management and global on-ground search and rescue service provider based in Israel.

With more than 30 years of experience serving global travelers, MAGNUS will now offer IMG travel medical insurance plans to travelers, exchange students, and global citizens along with a MAGNUS search and rescue membership. IMG insurance plans will allow MAGNUS customers to have proper medical coverage in the event of an illness or injury while traveling outside their country of residence.

"Global instability is a growing concern for travelers around the world, and with many apprehensive about their safety abroad, they feel the need to take preventative measures when planning their trip," said Or Lev, MAGNUS Chief Executive Officer. "MAGNUS is here to prioritize the safety of all travelers, and we believe offering IMG travel medical insurance in conjunction with our search and rescue membership will allow our customers to feel as safe as possible wherever their travels take them."

The MAGNUS suite of services includes crisis response, security risk management, evacuation planning and execution, and 24/7 control centers in Tel Aviv, East Africa, Europe, and Northeast Asia. MAGNUS's global network of high-ranking government officials, search and rescue units, private hospitals, helicopter operators, security professionals, and emergency medical teams ensures local support and rapid assistance to travelers around the world. MAGNUS also utilizes tailor-built technology to provide customers with round-the-clock access to emergency response through satellite location tracking, access to safety and medical assistance experts, weather-related alerts, and more.

"We are proud to partner with MAGNUS to further extend the reach of our best-in-class insurance products to travelers who trust MAGNUS as their search and rescue service provider," said Tamika Bullock, IMG Sales Service Center Director. "Reaching new markets with IMG's safety solutions is a key role in IMG's strategic growth, and we will continue to seek out strategic partnerships with companies like MAGNUS in the future."

For more information on the search and rescue membership MAGNUS provides, please visit https://magnusafety.com/. For more information on the industry-leading travel and health safety solutions IMG offers, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About MAGNUS International Search & Rescue

MAGNUS is a leading international search & rescue service provider with over 30 years of experience specializing in emergency management and leading evacuations from complex environments. We provide insurance companies, independent travelers, and international organizations with a wide variety of solutions for the inherent risks and challenges of traveling in today's global climate. Specializing in remote, high-risk areas, we combine our highly qualified personnel, comprehensive global communication network, advanced technology and satellite technology, and in-depth intelligence to provide emergency assistance wherever, whenever. MAGNUS's unique search and rescue methodology was developed by combining specialized S&R techniques with the methods of top intelligence organizations to deliver unmatched results and effectiveness in providing safety & emergency solutions. The MAGNUS control center provides 24/7 support from locations worldwide. https://magnusafety.com/

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)