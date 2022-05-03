IMG Partners with Roamly to Provide Insurance Products to RV Renters

INDIANAPOLIS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has announced a new partnership with Roamly Insurance Group (Roamly), the first embedded insurtech for travel enthusiasts with unique RV insurance offerings. IMG is excited to offer three travel and health safety products created for Roamly, which will initially be available to travelers booking trips on RV rental marketplace Outdoorsy, as well as other travel marketplace platforms and companies.

"Partnering with Roamly is an exciting next step in IMG's rapid growth in the travel insurance industry," said IMG President and CEO, Steve Paraboschi. "Our travel and health safety expertise combined with our operational capabilities make this the perfect fit for IMG to fully support Roamly through their first-of-its-kind insurtech platform."

The three IMG products Roamly will first offer to Outdoorsy customers include trip protection, interior damage, and travel medical insurance. The Roamly Trip Protection plan provides trip cancellation and trip interruption benefits for unforeseen covered events, travel and baggage delay, and more. The Roamly Interior Damage plan provides coverage for accidental damages to the RV rental's interior while parked during a renter's trip. Finally, the Roamly Travel Medical plan will launch in the coming months and is designed to protect international travelers in the event of unexpected illnesses, injuries, or medical emergencies that may arise while traveling abroad.

"We have seen the demand for RV rentals skyrocket since the onset of the pandemic. By partnering with IMG, we are paving the way for trip protection in the global RV and campervan market to meet that demand with the appropriate insurance offerings for outdoor travelers," said Chief Insurance Officer for Roamly, Aaron Ammar. "By offering the new Roamly products to Outdoorsy customers, we are able to better meet the needs of those who trust us with their outdoor travels while backed by a leading provider like IMG."

IMG's partnership with Roamly is yet another example of cutting-edge insurtech and platform partners choosing IMG to create and offer leading travel safety products to their customers. Through IMG's purchase and self-service API connectivity capabilities as well as its ability to customize products, IMG is able to assist Roamly as it markets the new products to U.S. and European travelers.

"Being entrepreneurial and pioneering is at the core of what IMG does, and our new product offerings with Roamly prove that to be true," said IMG Chief Commercial Officer, Amanda Winkle. "We are pleased to be a part of such innovation in the outdoor and adventure travel space, and we look forward to providing the best possible protection for travelers ready to get back out in the world."

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About Roamly

Roamly Insurance Group (Roamly) is the first full stack insurtech for enthusiasts with an embedded offering, unlocking RV insurance to make owners' vehicles 'rent ready.' Roamly provides unique digital insurance products that eliminate the commercial use exclusion clause that prohibits online renting activity. Our insurance provides the clarity that owners need to ensure their vehicles are affirmatively allowed to be rented on platforms like Outdoorsy. For more information, visit www.roamly.com.

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)