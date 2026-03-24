IMG Travel Outlook Survey Reveals 2026 Top Destinations and Rising Use of AI in Trip Planning

INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG has released the results of its 6th annual Travel Outlook Survey that gathered 1,000+ responses from IMG customers about their 2026 travel plans.

Travel Outlook Survey Findings:

International and domestic travel plans

This year's results show continued demand for travel in 2026, with high interest in both international and domestic trips.

93% of respondents plan to travel internationally 38% of international travelers plan to take three or more trips

88% of respondents plan to travel domestically – a 3% increase from last year's survey 53% of domestic travelers plan to take three or more trips



Top destinations

The most popular destinations respondents plan to travel to next in 2026 include:

Italy – 1st time being ranked #1 Canada Mexico France Spain

Travel planning support: advisors and AI

Findings reveal travelers are relying on expert guidance from both human and digital sources.

41% of respondents use a travel advisor or agent for at least some of their trips

33% of respondents say they are likely to use AI tools (ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Claude, etc.) to help plan travel in 2026

Among those likely to use AI, travelers expect to rely on it for:

Recommendations – 75% of respondents

Itinerary planning – 70% of respondents

Discovery and ideas – 69% of respondents

Comparisons – 55% of respondents

Booking – 13% of respondents

"Our survey results show that AI is becoming an increasingly valuable tool in the discovery phase of travel, but as travelers move closer to booking, confidence in the technology shifts. Travelers still rely on dependable brands and firsthand guidance and research for the most important decisions, like booking their accommodations and choosing their travel protection plan," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer.

Popular trips: urban and rural tourism

When asked about the types of trips travelers plan to take in 2026, the most popular responses were:

Urban tourism (visiting a major city or country) – 49% of respondents Rural tourism (exploring the countryside, nature-based experiences) – 39% of respondents Beach vacation – 38% of respondents Visiting family in another country – 32% of respondents

Trending types of travel: cruises and multigenerational

Travelers are showing renewed enthusiasm for cruising in 2026, as 30% of respondents say they plan to take a cruise, an 11% increase from last year's survey.

Multigenerational travel remains a popular way to travel in 2026. Results show that 33% of families have a domestic or international trip planned with multiple generations (children, parents, and grandparents, etc.).

Travel spending continues to grow

With many travelers planning multiple trips, 34% of respondents say they expect to spend more on travel in 2026 than they did in 2025, and 53% of respondents say they plan to spend roughly the same amount.

Top travel concerns

Consistent with previous years, travelers' leading concerns for 2026 continue to focus on health and potential disruptions before or during their trips. Respondents ranked their top concerns for 2026 as:

Getting sick or having an accident while at their destination Needing to cancel their trip before they depart Issues getting to or from their destination Needing to interrupt their trip while at their destination

"As the travel landscape evolves, travelers' core concerns remain consistent, with health issues and potential trip disruptions continuing to top the list year after year," said Poehler. "At IMG, we're continually listening to our customers and using their feedback to ensure we're offering best-in-class travel protection plans. And with more travelers relying on both travel advisors and AI tools to help plan their trips, it's important to make sure that travel protection is a part of that planning process, no matter where their travels take them."

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)