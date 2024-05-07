IMG Travel Protection Plans Now Available Through TravelInsurance.com

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelInsurance.com welcomes IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, to its leading travel insurance comparison marketplace. TravelInsurance.com provides the simplest method to compare and purchase travel insurance from global travel insurers. The iTravelInsured Travel Lite, SE, and LX comprehensive travel protection plans from IMG are a highly regarded addition to TravelInsurance.com's roster.

"We are excited to provide IMG travel protection plans, expanding our coverage options for travelers, especially as the summer travel season gets underway," says Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com.

IMG offers a range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance.

"We are proud to partner with TravelInsurance.com to offer our premier travel protection plans," says Steve Paraboschi, IMG President and CEO. "Travel insurance is more than just a policy; it's assurance that even amidst the uncertainties of travel, you have a reliable ally to safeguard your health, belongings, and financial investments."

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home.

About TravelInsurance.com

TravelInsurance.com helps simplify the complicated world of travel insurance by providing consumers with the easiest way to compare and buy trip insurance coverage online. A member company of the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, TravelInsurance.com is owned and operated by DigiVentures Holdings, LLC, a licensed agency that works with some of the largest travel insurers in the industry. Purchases can be made directly through the TravelInsurance.com website, with policies sent by email within minutes.

