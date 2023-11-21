IMG Wins A 2023 Travvy Award for "Best Travel Insurance Provider - Overall"

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is honored to have been recognized at the 9th annual Travvy Awards in the 'Best Travel Insurance Provider – Overall' category.

"It's very exciting for IMG to win a Travvy Award in the category for 'Best Travel Insurance Provider – Overall' for the second year in a row," said Grant Hayes, IMG Director of International Sales – Travel. "Our uniquely positioned iTravelInsured travel protection plans coupled with the market-leading service we provide our customers are key differentiators for IMG, and we are grateful that those in the travel industry recognize our efforts and voted for us to win this award."

The annual Travvy Awards — where more than 100,000 travel advisors casted votes to identify the best in the travel industry — were held Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Florida. The awards recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honoring travel companies, travel products, travel agencies, and destinations for their outstanding achievements.

"We are proud to have received a 2023 Travvy Award," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "IMG's vision is to be recognized as the preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions for people traveling and residing away from home, and receiving this award is a true testament to how we are achieving that vision within the travel insurance industry."

The 2023 Travvy Award winners were honored during a gala awards dinner and presentation attended by the finalists, industry leaders, and travel professionals from around the world. For more information about the Travvy Awards, a breakdown of categories, and a full list of winners, please visit www.travvyawards.com.

To learn more about all of IMG's award-winning travel and health safety solutions, visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About the Travvy Awards

The annual Travvy Awards, presented by TravelPulse, part of Northstar Travel Group, recognizes the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honoring travel companies and destinations for their outstanding achievement with this prestigious award. Thousands of votes — cast by the travel professionals who sell the vast majority of these trips to tens of millions of consumers yearly — determined the very best in the travel industry. The selections by advisors reflect the suppliers and destinations they believe provide outstanding service to their clients. For more information, please visit www.travvyawards.com.

