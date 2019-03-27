IMGING Becomes First Drone Platform With On-Site Roof Measurements, Adds AI Damage Detection for Commercial Roofs

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loveland Innovations, maker of advanced data gathering and AI analysis solutions, added ground-breaking enhancements to its inspection platform, IMGING®. These enhancements include drone-based on-site measurements, AI and deep learning-powered damage detection for commercial roofs, and other powerful updates.

Thanks to a unique real-time measurement process built into the IMGING app, field adjusters and roofing estimators can now view and share dynamic measurements on an Apple® iOS tablet while they're still on-site with customers. Loveland can provide measurements shortly after a drone flight is completed for most residential roofs.

"When your decisions affect a homeowner's property, details matter. Whether it's determining the scope and type of actual damage or understanding the true cost of replacement, IMGING lets users gather essential property details aerial data providers simply can't see," says Jim Loveland, CEO and Founder of Loveland Innovations. "Users can view ultra-high-res imagery during a drone flight, then shortly after can access industry-leading measurements and AI that automatically finds damage. Since it's all available on-site, users can share everything they see with customers and prospects, which helps them build trust or close more business."

The latest IMGING update also includes a beta release of enhancements to Loveland's deep learning framework, IMGING Detect™, which automatically finds roof damage on drone inspection images. IMGING can now find the following types of damage on commercial or residential roofs:

Blistering on flat roofs

Evidence of ponding water

Cracking and alligatoring

Exposed underlayment

Rust

Soft metal damage

Other updates to IMGING include:

- Inspect List – An inspection tool that ensures consistent ground-based imagery across every inspection. In addition to using IMGING for gathering photos during an automated flight, companies can now define a list of required ground photos and instructions for taking them. Field users can add the images into categorical albums in the IMGING app by following the instructions and snapping the photos.

- Area Measurements – Users can now measure any area within an inch of accuracy on an IMGING 3D model. For instance, a user can measure a wall and subtract windows from the measurement total for a damage estimate on siding.

IMGING is available as a complete software and hardware solution (The IMGING Inspection Kit) or as an app that runs on an Apple® iPad® or iPhone®. IMGING is compatible with the DJI® Phantom 4 Pro and the Mavic 2 Pro, which users can source themselves, or purchase as part of the IMGING Inspection Kit.

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is a team of makers, mavericks, and maniacs building leaner, meaner ways to turn property data into clarity and action. No corporate nonsense, just get-it-done attitude. They make it easy for anyone to digitize a property or structure, then explore, measure, and analyze it with artificial intelligence. www.lovelandinnovations.com

