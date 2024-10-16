Imgix Launches AI Object Removal and Expands AI Editing Suite for Greater Visual Control

Empowering Users with Smarter, Faster Visual Editing Through an Integrated Suite of AI Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imgix , a leader in visual media optimization and management, announced today the release of its intelligent object removal tool, alongside the ability to use its entire suite of AI features together for greater creative control. These new capabilities empower users to elevate their visual editing by integrating multiple AI tools into a seamless process that enables faster, smarter image transformations.

"Our goal at Imgix is to simplify complex editing tasks without compromising creativity or quality," said Chris Zacharias, CEO of Imgix. "Features such as object removal and AI composability gives our customers more flexibility and control than ever before to bring their visual ideas to life."

The new AI-powered object removal tool allows users to remove unwanted objects from images with a single selection. In just a few clicks, distractions can be eliminated, allowing users to refine product photos, enhance marketing visuals, and create multiple variations from a single image—all without manual editing ( watch the demo ).

Additionally, Imgix's now composable AI features enable users to apply multiple tools in a single workflow. This flexibility makes it easier to perfect images for any purpose, from seasonal campaigns to platform-specific requirements or global market needs.

Key features in Imgix's AI editing suite include:

Generative fill extends images with context-aware AI that makes smart, aesthetic decisions to "uncrop" and fill in the blanks of your visuals.

extends images with context-aware AI that makes smart, aesthetic decisions to "uncrop" and fill in the blanks of your visuals. Object removal makes it easy to clean up your visuals by removing unwanted objects.

makes it easy to clean up your visuals by removing unwanted objects. Background replacement allows you to change the backdrops of your images through prompts to keep them fresh and dynamic for any creative need.

allows you to change the backdrops of your images through prompts to keep them fresh and dynamic for any creative need. Background removal highlights the prominent feature of your image and removes the background noise.

highlights the prominent feature of your image and removes the background noise. Super resolution intelligently upscales images up to 4x for unparalleled clarity and detail without any manual work.

intelligently upscales images up to 4x for unparalleled clarity and detail without any manual work. Auto-Tagging reduces manual tagging efforts by automatically assigning relevant tags to all your images to make them easily searchable.

reduces manual tagging efforts by automatically assigning relevant tags to all your images to make them easily searchable. Auto-Alt text generates alt text in several languages to enhance accessibility and improve SEO globally.

With these tools working seamlessly together, Imgix users can scale their content creation, eliminate repetitive manual work, and focus on delivering high-quality, optimized visuals that resonate with their audiences.

"We are excited to see how these new capabilities will inspire our users to rethink their approach to editing and creating content," added Zacharias. "Our customers are always finding new ways to improve their visual media, and we are confident that these AI features will help them unlock even more creative potential."

About Imgix:

Imgix boosts business growth by simplifying the management and optimization of images and videos. By seamlessly integrating their image repositories with our platform, Imgix customers generate and distribute optimized images to a global audience, positively impacting page load times, SEO, and engagement. Customers such as Unsplash, Porsche, Nikkei, and thousands more rely on Imgix for comprehensive image management, rendering capabilities, and cutting-edge technologies such as AVIF, HLS transcoding, and generative AI. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to excellence, Imgix is shaping the future of digital media.

