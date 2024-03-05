imgix Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Image Capabilities

Pioneering the Future of Digital Media with Advanced AI-Powered Image and Video Optimization, Management, and Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era increasingly dominated by visual digital experiences, imgix stands at the vanguard of image and video management, optimization and delivery. The company's latest release introduces a suite of AI-powered features, marking a significant leap forward in the integration of AI into everyday media workflows. "Our vision is to make the entire Internet smarter, faster, and more captivating by optimizing every visual element it displays", said Chris Zacharias, CEO of imgix, "With this release, imgix is not just introducing new capabilities; we are reaffirming our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital imagery".

The newly unveiled AI-powered features include Generative Fill, supercharging content creation by allowing users to extend, fill, and recreate images beyond original boundaries. Super Resolution enhances image details intelligently, enabling upscaling up to 4x without compromising on clarity. Background Removal offers precise editing capabilities to highlight the prominent feature of your images. And Auto-Tagging provides an efficient asset management solution to help organizations that manage thousands of images.

Our vision is to make the internet smarter, faster, and more captivating by optimizing every visual element it displays Post this

Designed to complement existing processes, these innovations promise to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and encourage rapid adaptation to market trends. "Our aim is to bridge the gap between imagination and reality, providing tools that not only meet the current demands of the market but also inspire new creative possibilities," added Zacharias.

Looking ahead, imgix will continue to explore new frontiers in AI and image processing to bring even more advanced solutions to the market, underscoring its promise to customers to provide the cutting-edge tools they need to stay ahead in an ever-evolving visual media landscape.

About imgix:

Imgix streamlines the process of elevating businesses through images and video. By seamlessly integrating their image repositories with our platform, imgix customers effortlessly generate and distribute optimized images to a global audience within minutes - dramatically impacting page load times and SEO. Customers like Unsplash, Porsche, Nikkei and thousands more rely on imgix for comprehensive image management, rendering capabilities, and cutting-edge technologies such as AVIF, HLS transcoding, and generative AI. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to excellence, imgix is shaping the future of digital media. Learn more at http:www.imgix.com

Contact:

Craig McDonogh

Head of Marketing, imgix

[email protected]

SOURCE Imgix, Inc.