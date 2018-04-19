IMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year

"Congratulations to International Medical Group® (IMG®) on this incredible achievement," said John Ainsworth, Senior Vice President, Core Products, Progress. "While thousands of organizations worldwide rely on Progress Sitefinity to personalize and optimize the customer experience across websites and devices, these awards honor the most creative and innovative organizations that deliver differentiated experiences and set the bar in their respective industries."

"We are honored to receive recognition from Progress as Website of the Year," said Director, Marketing & eCommerce, Justin Poehler. "We developed our website using a user-centric design approach. By placing emphasis on a simple user interface, we have been able to create a more personalized and engaging experience for all of our users."

About International Medical Group

For nearly 30 years, International Medical Group — headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.A. — has provided global insurance benefits and assistance services to millions of members in almost every country. We are committed to being there with our members to provide them with Global Peace of Mind®. Our full-service approach includes 24/7 worldwide assistance, medical management services, and highly trained, multilingual customer service professionals. IMG delivers the insurance products and assistance services members need, backed by the services they want. IMG's global family of companies includes AkesoCare Management®, Global Response Ltd., and ALC Health.

About Progress Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application, the flexibility of a serverless cloud to deploy modern apps, business rules, web content management, plus leading data connectivity technology. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

