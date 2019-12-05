Imgur Launches Melee, Community-Powered Entertainment Platform for Gamers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imgur, the community-powered entertainment platform reaching 300 million users each month, has announced the launch of Melee, an in-app destination for gamers and gaming enthusiasts to share highlights from their favorite players and eSports events, find news and updates on their favorite games, discover new games and players, and enjoy entertaining gaming content. This announcement represents a significant expansion for Imgur and is the most notable product launch since the company was founded in 2009.

"We know that Imgurians are passionate about gaming," said Alan Schaaf, founder of Imgur. "Gaming is one of the most popular topics on Imgur, with nearly half of our 300 million users following gaming-related tags. We believe that Melee will provide an even richer experience for our existing community of gamers, while also presenting an opportunity to attract new audiences across the globe."

Gaming is one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide. Recent data shows that there are more than 2.5 billion gamers all over the world and the video game industry is expected to be worth over $90 billion by 2020. And the demand for gaming content continues to grow; in 2017, Twitch viewers spent 355 billion hours watching videos on the platform. Schaaf believes that Melee will help meet this demand.

As a dedicated platform for the gaming community to discover and discuss gaming topics, Melee will serve as a complementary product to current streaming platforms. Melee's integrations with Twitch, for example, will enable the gaming community to more easily share and consume clips and content from live streams and will give gamers another avenue for building their audiences and alerting fans when they begin streaming.

Melee launches today on iOS, with plans to expand to Android in Q1 2020 and to desktop at a later date.

Founded in 2009, Imgur is the easiest way to discover and enjoy the magic of the Internet. It's where you'll find the funniest, most informative and inspiring images, memes, GIFs, and visual stories served up in an endless stream of bite-sized fun. Powered by a passionate community of more than 300 million people from all around the world, anyone can join to share cool stuff and vote the best to the top. You'll always find something on Imgur to make you smile and brighten your day.

