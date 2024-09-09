IMI ANNOUNCES NEW WHEEL SAFETY SYSTEM

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Redcat Industries, IMI is excited to announce the launch of the LUG LINX Wheel Safety System on September 9, 2024. The LUG LINX Wheel Safety System provides an increased safety window to allow for identification and maintenance of pending wheel detachment or damage.

"We're excited to introduce LUG LINX, a new product designed to complement the R.I.S.T. process to keep a fleet's wheels rolling safely on their trucks," says IMI President Bob Fogal.

The LUG LINX Wheel Safety System is a simple, cost-effective solution designed to indicate lug nut movement and retain loose lug nuts. Its point-to-point pattern is a more accurate way to detect lug nut movement, allowing the driver to detect loose lug nuts that need retorqued. With LUG LINX, pre-and-post inspections are quick and efficient, keeping fleets on the road and demonstrating their commitment to public safety.

The LUG LINX Wheel Safety System comes in two options: LUG LINX Standard and LUG LINX High Temp. Both versions operate with identical functionality but cater to different temperature needs. The LUG LINX Standard melts at 248°F (120°C), while the LUG LINX High Temp is designed to handle temperatures up to 302°F (150°C). This temperature distinction is crucial for industries such as school buses, waste haul, and public transportation, where frequent stop-start conditions can elevate wheel temperatures. Available in a range of sizes, LUG LINX is tailored to meet the needs of various fleet operations. Its easy installation and reliable performance make it essential for enhancing vehicle safety and efficiency. With LUG LINX, fleets can trust their maintenance procedures, reduce risks, and increase safety measures for their employees. Combined with a robust wheel maintenance program, LUG LINX is a proactive and preventative approach to enhancing wheel safety.

"Since creating the first turnkey system for refinishing truck wheels in 1986, we've been involved with a key portion of wheel safety, the condition of the wheel itself. We understand the vital importance of wheel safety and the costly consequences of ignoring it," said Bob.

Visit the IMI website to learn more about LUG LINX and place your order here.

About IMI

Based in Chambersburg, PA, IMI was founded in 1973 and has been at the forefront of innovation in truck tire, wheel, and fuel-preserving solutions for the commercial trucking industry. With over 300 years of combined industry experience, IMI's success has come from understanding the challenges facing commercial trucking fleets and dealers and creating exceptional products designed to make fleets safer, smarter, and more profitable at every turn. At IMI, we aim to deliver extra miles in extraordinary ways by providing high-quality solutions and exceptional customer service.

Solutions like EQUAL FLEXX, MILCURE, ALUMINATOR, and STS Tire Sealants lead the industry with rigorous testing and scientifically proven advantages to meet industry challenges.

