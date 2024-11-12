IMI Introduces New E-Commerce Site

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMI is excited to announce the launch of its new e-commerce site, designed specifically with customers in mind. The site can be accessed at www.shop.imiproducts.com.

The new e-commerce platform allows customers to place orders at their own pace, manage their account details, and quickly request quotes, refunds, or returns. It also provides access to essential resources, such as shipping FAQs. This innovative site delivers a seamless and personalized shopping experience, allowing customers to order any quantity with greater ease and convenience.

"The feedback from our customers about the new e-commerce site has been very positive. They like how easy it is to place orders and resource any other bits of information they may need regarding their account," says IMI President Bob Fogal.

With the launch of its new e-commerce site, IMI reinforces its dedication to customer satisfaction, streamlining access to the high-quality innovations customers need to thrive in the trucking industry. IMI invites customers to reach out with any questions at 800.233.7086.

About IMI

Based in Chambersburg, PA, IMI was founded in 1973 and has been at the forefront of innovation in truck tire, wheel, and fuel-preserving solutions for the commercial trucking industry. With over 300 years of combined industry experience, IMI's success has come from understanding the challenges facing commercial trucking fleets and dealers and creating exceptional products designed to make fleets safer, smarter, and more profitable at every turn. At IMI, we aim to deliver extra miles in extraordinary ways by providing high-quality solutions and exceptional customer service.

Solutions like EQUAL FLEXX, MILCURE, ALUMINATOR, LUG LINX, and STS Tire Sealants lead the industry with rigorous testing and scientifically proven advantages to meet industry challenges.

