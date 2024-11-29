Imidex to Sell Company at RSNA in Chicago, Featuring Leading FDA 510(k) Cleared AI Technology for Lung Nodule and Mass Detection

News provided by

IMIDEX

Nov 29, 2024, 09:00 ET

Imidex's Technology is a Front-End Patient Acquisition Tool for Healthcare Providers Targeting Early Lung Cancer Detection, Achieving 83% Sensitivity in Identifying Lung Nodules in Chest X-rays.

DENVER, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imidex, a leader in developing artificial intelligence solutions for medical imaging, today announced plans to sell the company at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 Annual Meeting in Chicago. At the center of this announcement is VisiRad XR®, an FDA 510(k)-cleared AI solution that uniquely enables both incidental lung nodule detection and community-wide screening for lung nodules.

Continue Reading

Imidex's goal is to address a critical gap in the healthcare system, particularly for patients with early-stage lung cancer who might otherwise go undiagnosed until later stages. Current screening protocols often focus on high-risk populations undergoing CT scans, leaving as many as half of the stage 1 and stage 2 lung cancer patients undetected. By leveraging routine chest X-rays, VisiRad XR® serves as a powerful front-end patient acquisition tool, empowering radiologists and healthcare providers to improve their accuracy at detecting often-missed critical findings.

"Imidex is transforming how lung cancer is detected, ensuring more patients are diagnosed at a treatable stage," said Wes Bolsen, CEO of Imidex. "We want to get the leading algorithm, cleared for detecting nodules as small as 6mm, into the hands of a company that can more rapidly deploy the solution to radiologists and healthcare providers."

The company's robust capabilities are built upon one of the largest annotated chest X-ray datasets in the United States, encompassing both lung nodules and seven additional findings: devices, effusion, fracture, pneumothorax, consolidation, cardiomegaly, and atelectasis. This expansive dataset underscores the valuable assets that Imidex's acquirer will be able to build upon.

Additionally, Imidex's intellectual property portfolio was significantly strengthened with broad patents issued in the Summer of 2024. These patents establish a formidable IP fence, offering the future acquirer strong protection against competitors seeking to enter the U.S. AI lung cancer detection market.

Imidex invites interested parties to meet with representatives during RSNA 2024.  Meetings will be held from December 2–4 at McCormick Place in Chicago. This announcement highlights a rare opportunity to acquire a pioneering company with transformative FDA-cleared technology, a robust patent portfolio, and a proven impact on lung nodule detection.

Website: www.imidex.com

SOURCE IMIDEX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AI-based Medical Device Company Imidex and Precision Genomix Company Orbit Genomics Form Strategic Relationship to Explore the Detection of Lung Cancer in Early Stages

AI-based Medical Device Company Imidex and Precision Genomix Company Orbit Genomics Form Strategic Relationship to Explore the Detection of Lung Cancer in Early Stages

Imidex, a leading medical device company specializing in utilizing AI for lung nodule and mass detection, and Orbit Genomics, a pioneer in DNA...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics