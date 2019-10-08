IMImobile Launches Innovative Messaging Service with CBC News

CBC enables voters to ask election questions through text messaging

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global communications software provider IMImobile today announced its collaboration with the Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC) to launch ASK CBC News; an innovative text-messaging service that invites voters to send election-based questions to CBC News. The text-based service is part of the CBC Canada Votes 2019 federal election coverage which was launched to create a personalized, interactive and transparent election experience offered to voters.

The project runs through October 20, allowing Canadians to launch an election conversation by texting ELECTION to 22222*, for a range of content including how to cast a ballot, how to spot fake news, and even party platform questions. It was built using IMImobile's cloud-communications software platform, which enables brands and enterprises to seamlessly facilitate two-way interactions with consumers through mobile messaging.

"It's critical in today's mobile-first environment that organizations recognize the need to leverage consumer-preferred communication channels in order to engage and connect with their audiences," says Bruce Bales, CEO of IMImobile North America. "We're proud to work with CBC News on this important initiative to drive digital transformation in the news industry."

*Short code only available in Canada. Message and data rates may apply. For more information, contact us at http://bit.ly/31V2Wmv

