iMiró Launches Indiegogo Funding Campaign for Innovative SIVRAC Folding eBike

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwanese-based iMiró (https://imiro.bike/pages/about) recently announced the launch of an Indiegogo campaign to help finance the production of its new, patented electric SIVRAC folding eBike design. The SIVRAC has features that make it both a compact and high-tech competitor slated for the urban folding-bike marketplace. A beneficiary of six years of research, the SIVRAC design addresses and combats traffic congestion and commuting issues in a variety of urban settings. The Indiegogo campaign is set with an initial 30-day $50,000 funding goal.

iMiró SIVRAC, a folding eBike you have never seen before, with global patent "X-frame" and replaceable frame cover, sparks a revolution in folding urban eBikes. The patented Xtion frame combines intuitive folding mechanism with guaranteed structural rigidity. The frame is meticulously crafted to ensure the utmost durability and an effortless riding experience. SIVRAC adopts a replaceable bike frame cover design, allowing you to freely replace with different colors, making the eBike part of your overall appearance.

Physical Design Features

The SIVRAC features the world's fastest folding eBike with a patented X-frame design. Intended to be both functional and stylish, the folding bike was exclusively designed for a metropolitan lifestyle in a technologically advanced world. The bike weighs only 48.5 pounds, can carry up to 264 pounds, and has a six-speed transmission system. Fully smart-compatible, the SIVRAC eBike pairs with the proprietary iMiró GO! app, powered by Bluetooth technology. Other design features include:

Folding design allows easy storage and transport with no damage to the structure. The folding point at the center of the frame guarantees overall structural rigidity while in use. To quickly fold the bicycle, simply pull the center folding knob to lift the frame.

The front frame is equipped with a high-pound steel shock absorber, while the rear fork is hollowed to minimize vibrations when riding.

Multi-colored frame covers can be easily replaced to suit multiple color design choices: Swift Black, Pearl White , Ocean Blue, Mars Red and Gunmetal Gray.

Easy-to-carry compact design, with rear-extraction built-in battery. Two different modes are available for charging: a direct charging cable that allows the battery to remain in the frame, or the battery itself can be removed and charged elsewhere. The battery also comes equipped with built-in protection mechanisms that prevent over-charging.

220lux highlight headlight and multi-segment touch LED rear light.

Foldable pedals, high efficiency 250W 36V motor with front and rear disc brake system.

Smart App compatible for multiple functions, including security monitoring.

Bluetooth Technology Features

From the 1.3-inch OLED screen, riders can command a variety of smart-bike functions: record user mileage, ODO, speed, display distance and battery status, in addition to controlling lamp intensity and other personalized settings. And finally, a touch-controlled, rear-light mode supports five distinct settings: constantly on, flashing (slow), flashing (fast), loop (slow) and loop (fast) to adjust for various biking environments.

Early-Bird Indiegogo Campaign

The initial early-bird funding special features a complete SIVRAC bike at a 60 percent discount, and is a limited time offer with a limited production run. The special is available to bikers located both in the E.U. and the U.S.

About iMiró SIVRAC

Formed in 2013, iMiró is an engineering and biking company that produces the lightweight and easy-to-carry folding SIVRAC eBike. Made in Taiwan with top-manufacturing technologies, the SIVRAC is poised to revolutionize the biking industry as a smart travelling vehicle made for a modern world. SIVRAC is quite simply "the easiest folding bike in the world." Learn more about iMiró designs at: www.iMiro.bike.

