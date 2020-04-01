iMIS Solution Provider BroadPoint Unveils Cloud-Friendly Add-on iContests a Cinch at 2020 ASI App Challenge

BETHESDA, Md., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadPoint Inc., a leading provider of business application solutions and services for membership and non-profit organizations, showcased its iContests a Cinch app at Advanced Solution International (ASI)'s 2020 iMIS App Challenge.

One of the largest iMIS solution providers in the U.S., BroadPoint's MemberPrime division brings a depth of expertise with its Cloud-based platforms for membership management services and its ability to add on, extend, and integrate innovative applications with iMIS software. Last year, iMIS began transitioning to a fully web-based environment and is focused on developing its hosted offerings, including applications like iContests a Cinch.

"Designed for membership organizations to raise funds, increase visibility, connect with members, and generate excitement around a new product or service, iContests a Cinch publishes contests to your website directly through iMIS," explains Allison Stacy, Director of BroadPoint's Membership Solutions. "Its Cloud capabilities allow us to deploy the app directly into the iMIS platform's web version for seamless integration and automatic software updates."

Organizations use iContests a Cinch as a recruitment tool to bring new members and prospects into the fold. The app boosts revenue by allowing members to purchase contest entries, sell sponsorships, and encourage further donations. Members experience increased engagement by visiting the contest website to submit their creations, review entries, and vote on their favorite.

The app's Cloud features enable organizations to track contest entries and revenue earned through iMIS dashboards. Additionally, agencies can automate communications regarding the contests from within the platform. iContests a Cinch also is compatible for use with iMIS on-premise.

BroadPoint is an award-winning business and technology consulting firm serving hundreds of non-profit and commercial clients. Since 2001, BroadPoint has delivered innovative technology and business intelligence applications including Microsoft Dynamics for ERP and CRM, Microsoft Azure Cloud services and hosting, and ASI's iMIS for member management. MemberPrime is a division of BroadPoint that focuses on iMIS consulting and helping clients increase member engagement, elevate financial performance, and gain mission-critical intelligence.

Advanced Solutions International (ASI) is a recognized global industry thought leader that helps associations and non-profits increase operational and financial performance through its proven products and consulting services. Since 1991, ASI has served thousands of clients worldwide through a network of more than 100 partners.

