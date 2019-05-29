iMIS Users Increase Donations Through Cloud-Friendly App Product From BroadPoint, Wins 2019 iMIS App Challenge for iTxt2Give

BETHESDA, Md., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadPoint Inc., a leading provider of business application solutions and services for membership and non-profit organizations, won Advanced Solution International (ASI)'s 2019 iMIS App Challenge for its iTxt2Give iFit app.

ASI is a global provider of non-profit member management software. Its iMIS software enables organizations to connect with members and donors on any device. Traditionally an on-premise solution, iMIS recently transitioned to a hosted environment and soon will be fully web-based. ASI is focusing on its Cloud offerings, including those applications that extend iMIS in a Cloud-friendly way.

Recently appointed to the 2019 ASI Chairman's Circle, BroadPoint's MemberPrime division is one of the largest iMIS solution providers in the U.S. MemberPrime brings a depth of expertise with its Cloud-based platforms for membership management services and its ability to add on, extend, and integrate its innovative applications with iMIS software.

iTxt2Give is a Cloud-based SMS TEXT-based solution for donations. It is integrated with iMIS and easily upgradeable to all future software versions.

The app works by engaging donors in a dialogue to gather donation information. A record of the donation is captured in iMIS to support reports, dashboards, and other analytical data used by the organization for fundraising efforts. In addition, process automation triggers an immediate donation confirmation to the donor.

"BroadPoint was excited for the opportunity to showcase iTxt2Give, one of the innovative applications we are capable of offering our clients in a Cloud-based world," says Tim Riley, Director of Membership Solutions, BroadPoint's MemberPrime Division.

About BroadPoint's MemberPrime Division

BroadPoint is an award-winning iMIS partner offering technology consulting to hundreds of non-profits in the Washington DC area and nationwide. Since 2001, BroadPoint has delivered technology and business applications including Microsoft Dynamics for ERP and CRM, Microsoft Azure Cloud services and hosting, Serenic Navigator for fund accounting, and ASI's iMIS for member management. MemberPrime is a division of BroadPoint that focuses on iMIS services and support.

Ready to supercharge your iMIS system? Visit https://www.broadpoint.net/MemberPrime or call 888-920-2784 to get started!

About ASI

Advanced Solutions International (ASI) is a recognized global industry thought leader that helps associations and non-profits increase operational and financial performance through its proven products and consulting services. Since 1991, ASI has served thousands of clients worldwide through a network of more than 100 partners.

Contact: Alex Quinn, aquinn@broadpoint.net

SOURCE BroadPoint

Related Links

http://www.broadpoint.net

