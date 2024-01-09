IMLS Champions Diversity in the Museum Field Through the American Latino Museum Internship and Fellowship Initiative (ALMIFI)

Funding Will Support Paid Fellowships and Internships at American Latino Museums

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Museum and Library Services is now accepting applications for its American Latino Museum Internship and Fellowship Initiative (ALMIFI). This initiative is designed to strengthen the institutional capacity of American Latino museums, provide paid internship and fellowship opportunities for a diverse range of students, and build connections between colleges, universities, and museums.

"The Institute of Museum and Library Services is proud to announce the second cycle of our ALMIFI program," said IMLS Deputy Director Laura Huerta Migus. "ALMIFI will continue to provide resources to museums and institutions of higher education that wish to develop the next generation of museum talent."

American Latino museums, nonprofit agencies that operate museums, museum service organizations/associations, and Institutions of Higher Education, including Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), are encouraged to apply to ALMIFI. Projects should involve partnership between Institutions of Higher Education and museums as sites for paid internship and/or fellowship opportunities.

To facilitate ALMIFI applications, IMLS provides several virtual resources: 

The American Latino Museum Internship and Fellowship Initiative is an FY 2024 funding opportunity under the National Museum of the American Latino, Educational and Liaison Programs (20 U.S.C. § 80u(f)) legislation.

About the Institute of Museum and Library Services
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. IMLS envisions a nation where individuals and communities have access to museums and libraries to learn from and be inspired by the trusted information, ideas, and stories they contain about our diverse natural and cultural heritage. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Institute of Museum and Library Services

El IMLS promueve la diversidad en el campo de los museos a través de la Iniciativa de Becas y Prácticas en Museos para Latinos Estadounidenses (ALMIFI, por sus siglas en inglés)

El IMLS promueve la diversidad en el campo de los museos a través de la Iniciativa de Becas y Prácticas en Museos para Latinos Estadounidenses (ALMIFI, por sus siglas en inglés)

El Institute of Museum and Library Services está aceptando solicitudes para su Iniciativa de Becas y Prácticas en Museos para Latinos Estadounidenses ...

