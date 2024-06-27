IMLS Debuts New Federal Resource, InformationLiteracy.gov, at American Library Association Conference

Information Literacy Initiative Empowers Libraries and Museums to Promote Digital, Financial, and Health Literacy to Serve Communities

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) today released InformationLiteracy.gov, a website with specialized tools and resources designed for library and museum professionals to engage diverse communities in developing critical information literacy skills. The website and resources will debut at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, California.

This video features IMLS leaders Cyndee Landrum and Laura Huerta Migus highlighting IMLS’s Information Literacy Initiative, which provides resources and training to support library and museum professionals. Learn more at InformationLiteracy.gov.

The work of the Information Literacy Initiative focuses on providing library and museum professionals with successful practices, tools, and programs related to financial, health, digital, and other information literacy subject areas. In 2022, the U.S. Congress and the White House invited IMLS to explore ways to improve information literacy across the country. Under the guidance of the Information Literacy Taskforce, this effort focuses on disseminating training and technical assistance resources for professionals in libraries, museums, zoos, aquaria, botanical gardens, arboretums, nature and science centers, archives, and other community-serving institutions.

"Guided by an Information Literacy Taskforce comprised of 16 federal agencies, we set out to help confront the challenges, faced by people of all ages and backgrounds, of a lack of information literacy in many areas," said IMLS Acting Director Cyndee Landrum. "We want to empower these trusted library and museum professionals who play a critical role in helping improve digital, financial, and health literacy to serve the needs of diverse communities."

Landrum and IMLS Deputy Director for Museum Services Laura Huerta Migus are featured in a new video showcasing the mission and program highlights of the IMLS Information Literacy Initiative.

IMLS will be an exhibitor at the ALA Library Marketplace showcasing Information Literacy Initiative toolkits and marketing collateral that will help library and museum professionals better serve the needs of their patrons and community members. IMLS has developed a comprehensive website with resources and engagement ideas for professionals. A key feature of the website are toolkits for professionals that include lesson plans, community engagement materials, and suggestions for partnership outreach. Landrum will be on site at the ALA Conference representing the IMLS leadership team.

IMLS will be in good company, as the ALA Conference promises to offer top-quality education and best practices, special programming for library professionals, and a roster of A-list featured speakers including Trevor Noah, Taraji P. Henson, and MSNBC Host Ali Velshi.

For more information on the IMLS Information Literacy Initiative and to access resources, visit www.InformationLiteracy.gov.

About the Institute of Museum and Library Services

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. IMLS envisions a nation where individuals and communities have access to museums and libraries to learn from and be inspired by the trusted information, ideas, and stories they contain about our diverse natural and cultural heritage. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

