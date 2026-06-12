IMLS-Sponsored Freedom 250 Trucks Visited 23 States, Hosting Over 100,000 Visitors

Traveling exhibits have been deployed to the far corners of the US with positive lessons on our Founding

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is pleased to report that since March 2026, as part of the 250 Celebration of America, the Freedom 250 Truck traveling exhibit has visited 64 locations in 23 states, engaging over 100,000 visitors. Poised to be the largest traveling exhibit on our countries founding, the tour brings American history out of textbooks and into communities, classrooms, and workplaces across the country. By connecting our nation's past to the future of the American workforce, this initiative helps inspire the next generation to understand the values of opportunity, innovation, and service that make this country exceptional.

Patrons explore the inside of a Freedom 250 Freedom Truck

"From entering the truck it's nice to see some history, read about it and then see it come to life for us," one visitor said.

Currently there are six trucks traveling to the states to participate in county and state fairs, community events and celebrations. Each stop is scheduled for multiple days so that visitors have time to learn and engage.

"It's cool that our kids will take away memories of understanding our founding," one mom remarked after visiting.

The trucks are designed for Americans of all ages, from children clicking on virtual exhibits and getting inspired by our founding story; to adults experiencing shared history in a new format. The Freedom Trucks use AI and other innovative technologies to bring the story of America's founding to modern audiences.

See the Freedom Truck experience here.

Visit www.imls.gov/communities-impact/celebrating-americas-250th to learn more about IMLS and its support of America250 and www.freedom250.org for more information on how you can get a Freedom250 Truck to your town.

About the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS)

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. IMLS envisions a nation where individuals and communities have access to museums and libraries to learn from and be inspired by the trusted information, ideas, and stories they contain about our natural and cultural heritage. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Institute of Museum & Library Services