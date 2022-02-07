Immagene and Selvita Announce Integrated Drug Discovery Cooperation

OSS, Netherlands and KRAKOW, Poland, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immagene, a Dutch biotech company developing transformational next-generation precision immuno-oncology treatments, and Selvita (WSE: SLV), one of the largest preclinical contract research organizations in Europe, announce their cooperation on an integrated drug discovery project.

Immagene and Selvita have been closely cooperating over the past year on a novel integrated drug discovery project to enhance the clinical benefit of immuno-oncology therapies. In this ongoing effort, Immagene is guiding and tapping into Selvita's extensive drug discovery capabilities. Selvita is responsible for a broad range of drug discovery activities including medicinal chemistry supported by computational chemistry, in vitro pharmacology, DMPK and recombinant protein production. Immagene and Selvita are now extending their cooperation.

Edyta Jaworska, VP Sales, Drug Discovery Europe and Asia at Selvita Group, comments:

"We are truly delighted with the extension of our close collaboration with Immagene. For Selvita's team, it is a perfect opportunity to leverage the full scope of our integrated drug discovery capabilities. This project is exceptionally promising in terms of its therapeutic potential and unique chemistry."

Maarten Ligtenberg, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Immagene, said:

"We are confident that our collaboration with Selvita will help us achieve our aim of generating potent first in class small-molecule immune-oncology assets. The rapid turnaround and effective communication allow for the swift development of our programs. We look forward to a longstanding, joint effort to develop innovative therapeutics."

To date, Selvita has delivered numerous promising compounds for biology and DMPK screening, and the project has entered the lead optimization phase. The ultimate aim of the cooperation is to provide Immagene with a clinical candidate for unmet immuno-oncology needs. The continued collaboration will help accelerate Immagene's pipeline expansion efforts by leveraging Selvita's fully integrated R&D platform and unique experience in oncology drug discovery and development.

About Immagene

Immagene B.V. is a private biotech company developing next-generation precision Immuno-Oncology treatments. Founded on world-leading research from the Netherlands Cancer Institute, and drug R&D expertise from industry veterans, we dedicate ourselves to transforming cancer treatment.

For more information: www.immagene.com

About Selvita [SLV]

Selvita is a preclinical Contract Research Organization providing multidisciplinary support in resolving the unique challenges of research within drug discovery, regulatory studies, as well as research and development.

Selvita Group includes Ardigen – a bioinformatics company harnessing advanced Artificial Intelligence methods for novel precision medicine, and Fidelta, a drug discovery services company specializing in infectious diseases, inflammation, and fibrosis.

Selvita Group, established in 2007, operates globally with more than 800 highly qualified employees, of which over 40% hold a PhD degree. The Company's research sites are located in Krakow (HQ) and Poznan, Poland, as well as Zagreb, Croatia (Fidelta). All companies of the Group offer highly synergistic technologies and services.

For more information, please see www.selvita.com.

SOURCE Selvita