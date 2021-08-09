Immanuel Acquires Deerfield of Des Moines and Grand Lodge of Lincoln

Immanuel Communities and Lifespace Communities, both not-for-profit, resident and employee-first senior living organizations, are humbled to come together as these Lifespace communities join the Immanuel family in 2021. These organizations share a common commitment in putting residents and employees first and their cultural and operational mission-driven values lean on hospitality-infused philosophies to create meaningful, memorable and extraordinary experiences for residents.

"We're excited and humbled by the opportunity to strengthen our commitment to Lincoln and Des Moines and welcome these communities to the Immanuel family," said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president and CEO. "Immanuel and Lifespace hold similar values in caring for the health and wellbeing of seniors, employees and their families. We're honored to continue to carry on this mission of service."

The acquisition of these communities extends Immanuel's Midwest commitment to Iowa and Nebraska while allowing Lifespace an opportunity to continue focusing on geographic regions where it currently has multiple communities.

"Immanuel is an ideal organization to carry on the foundation of excellent resident and employee experiences that Lifespace has created at Deerfield and Grand Lodge at the Preserve. As we sustainably grow our mission in other areas, we confidently and comfortably entrust the wellbeing of residents and team members to Immanuel's earned reputation across the region," said Jesse Jantzen, Lifespace president and CEO.

Deerfield and Grand Lodge at the Preserve join Immanuel's existing Signature Communities (Lakeside, Lakeside Lofts and Pacific Springs of Omaha, Neb. and The Landing of Lincoln, Neb.). Sophisticated, yet relaxed, these communities offer full campus amenities for a thriving retirement living experience. Immanuel's retirement community brands include Signature Communities, Lifestyle Villages and Classic Courtyards.

Lifespace is a non-profit senior living and retirement living provider with communities across the U.S. that help celebrate the lives of seniors across the continuum of care. Its communities can be found in Florida, Illinois, Kansas/Missouri, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Texas. Learn more at lifespacecommunities.com

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Immanuel's house of brands includes: Immanuel Classic Courtyards, Lifestyle Villages, Signature and Care Communities, Lakeside Lofts, Immanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation and The Immanuel Vision Foundation.

Immanuel owns and operates 16, 55+ active living, independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on nine campuses; Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel's service centered mission. Learn more at Immanuel.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Connie Chisholm

Director of Communications

Immanuel

1044 N 115th Street, Suite 500, Omaha, NE 68154

Telephone: (402) 829-2928

[email protected]

SOURCE Immanuel

Related Links

immanuel.com

