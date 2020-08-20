Immanuel Begins Construction to Update Skilled Nursing Community

"With so many organizations focused on building additional opportunities for independent seniors, we're proud to support this project that supports those in need of 24-hour nursing support," said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president and CEO. "A new building for Immanuel Fontenelle fulfills our not-for-profit mission to improve and reinvest in our communities and continuously provide intuitive services for residents."

The new building will replace the 44-year-old existing structure and be more fully suited to resident and employee needs. With a new, home-like neighborhood design serving 96 residents, the space more fully supports resident-centered care and efficiency for team members. Separate common spaces and family areas, modern dining options and private rooms will all be incorporated into the new community design—a modern, yet comforting atmosphere on the cutting edge of long-term care and skilled nursing offerings.

Immanuel is pleased to partner with SFCS Architects, Hitchcock Landscape Design and Weitz Construction on this project.

Immanuel Fontenelle, located in the heart of Omaha at 6803 N 68th Plaza, is part of the Immanuel Village campus and designed to serve residents in need of long-term care, short-term rehabilitation and memory support.

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Immanuel's house of brands includes: Immanuel Communities, Immanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation and The Immanuel Vision Foundation. More about Immanuel's brands: Immanuel Communities owns and operates 14 independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on nine campuses; Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel's service centered mission.

