Immanuel's The Landing Named Best Senior Living Community in Lincoln

"It is an honor to receive this recognition," said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president and CEO. "Over the years, I've seen The Landing family come together to make this campus one that puts people first. Beyond our focus on enhanced services and amenities, our compassionate employees and welcoming residents are at the foundation."

Lincoln's Choice Awards are nominated and voted for by fans. The winners were announced via virtual ceremony this past March with nominees and winners featured in a Lincoln Journal Star special edition in April.

The Landing, serving Lincoln since 2001, is a signature choice for area seniors. The community solidified that position this past year, with the completion of many campus construction projects. A few of the many renovations included the creation of three onsite restaurants which included a fine dining option, renovations to the onsite fine arts gallery, an added ice cream shop, a reimagined library and more. Technology-driven projects were also added including a fully interactive portal that enables residents to learn of campus services and activities with the touch of a screen, and virtual tours for area seniors using interactive matterport technology.

The projects were scheduled to be celebrated publicly in 2020 but the grand reopening has been rescheduled for later this year.

The community is one of the few area non-profit senior living providers. As an Immanuel community, The Landing is guided by the organizations' 134-year mission-driven work of Christ-centered service in the community. As a non-profit senior living provider, income above operating expenses is invested directly into resident wellbeing such as enhanced infection control practices over the past year and recently completed renovations.

"You'll know you're at The Landing the minute you walk through the door," said Gurley. "Senior living is so much more than no-maintenance apartments. It's about friendships, lifelong learning, thriving wellness and connection."

Learn more about The Landing and Immanuel's mission at Immanuel.com

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Immanuel's house of brands includes: Immanuel Classic Courtyards, Lifestyle Villages, Signature and Care Communities, Lakeside Lofts, Immanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation and The Immanuel Vision Foundation.

Immanuel owns and operates 14, 55+ active living, independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on nine campuses; Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel's service centered mission.

