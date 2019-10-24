"Immediate Fun" in UpperHills, Launch of Jazz Up the Hills in the Greater Bay Area to Lead Urban Cultural Trend

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 18th, JAZZ UP THE HILLS, jazz music festival which aims at bringing "Immediate Fun", was held at the UpperHills, Shenzhen. Attendees at the opening ceremony were: Gao Dawei, member of Futian District Standing Committee and Director of Publicity Department; Dong Fang, Deputy General Manager of SHUM YIP GROUP Limited; Xu Enli, the General Manager of SHUM YIP LAND Company Limited; Hu Yueming, the General Manager of SHUM YIP Land Investment Co., Ltd.; Ou Wei, the General Manager of SHUM YIP Commercial Management Company Limited. Also, special invitations were given to representatives from the fashion field, including: Nicole, the Chief Editor of Lulu Travel Diary; Junna Tang, the Fashion & Lifestyle Blogger; Olivia, the Fashion Blogger; Zhenbaoyi, the Fashion Blogger; and Matzka, the Reggae musician. This festival started on the 18th and ended on the 20th. There were over 30 different jazz styles, feasting the eyes and ears of Shenzhen people in an extremely exciting mood.

This jazz party organized by UpperHills had impacted the music players and fans significantly. As it was open to all citizens, this event aimed to spread the charm of jazz music for each person who have joined this party. JAZZ UP THE HILLS is not a music festival in a traditional sense. Instead, it is a jazz carnival integrating jazz music, jazz life experience, jazz market, delicious food and beverage, and impromptu performances.

At the opening ceremony of the event, Deputy General Manager Dong Fang from SHUM YIP GROUP addressed the crowd: "The international status of Shenzhen city is increasing with the deployment and development plan of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area released and the support given by the Central Government to build Shenzhen as a demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics. In the form of relaxing jazz music, UpperHills has organized the international music festival in the Greater Bay Area, in the hope of enriching people's cultural and entertainment life and helping with the exchanges between cities and cultural construction of the Greater Bay Area."

Shenzhen is featured by diversity and innovation, similar to the main principles of UpperHills and the essence of Jazz music as well. Through creatively integrating four business modes, i.e. fashion and shopping, delicacy hunting, culture and entertainment, and interactive experience, the music festival presented to the audience the image that UpperHills is young, fashionable and energetic. In the meantime, people can enjoy the relaxation, romance, leisure and freedom brought by jazz.

The three-day jazz festival was started by Reggae musician Matzka & Mr. WOOHOO, known for their versatile styles. Then six classic jazz songs delivered by Jeff Lorber, the prize winner of Best Contemporary Instrumental Album of Grammy, the legendary keyboard master and the King of Popular Jazz and Funk Jazz and Xu Feiyu, the contemporary jazz player, enthralled all the people present. Moreover, John Daversa, also the Grammy Awards winner of Best Improvised Jazz Solo, the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album, and Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella, performed with John Daversa Big Band, both of which together presented a wonderful show to the audience. The performance of different styles given by nearly 30 bands fully represented the characteristics of jazz and brought Shenzhen citizens a feast of diverse culture.

Participants were wholly attracted by the creative stage, the fascinating jazz performance, and the specially-designed carnival of extreme fun at JAZZ UP THE HILLS. The charm of impromptu jazz was fully interpreted by the open and boundless jazz carnival, its diversified space of "relaxation, freedom and enjoyment" as well as the architectural model of "small town + life experience street + shopping malls"of the UpperHills.

In the Jazz Carnival, JAZZ UP THE HILLS has prepared all kinds of fun activities, such as classic costume for jazz and food and beverages for all jazz fans. Participants will see the inclusive and joyful attitude towards life in the Jazz Creative Market. Apart from all these, there were countless gifts and flash dance activities. All the participants of the event definitely enjoyed the Jazz Style presented by UpperHills.

While JAZZ UP THE HILLS brought Chinese fans a top international jazz festival. It is also an opportunity to show the strength of the emerging Chinese jazz musicians and drive the development of local jazz in the future. It suggests how UpperHills positively explores and contributes to the development of cultural industry in the Greater Bay Area and the internationalization of the cities. It is expected that guided by the enterprise's vision of "shaping and leading the urban space value", SHUM YIP GROUP will present more grand and creative events related to shopping, entertainment, and leisure to further make a difference in cultural development of the city and the daily life of Shenzhen citizens in the future.

SOURCE SHUM YIP LAND Company Limited