Immediate Joins Forces with PGA Tour Pro Mackenzie Hughes to Revolutionize Workforce Pay Access

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting move for the future of workforce financial health, Immediate, a payment access fintech company, is proud to announce its partnership with distinguished PGA Tour professional, Mackenzie Hughes. As Hughes embarks on his seventh year on tour, with two victories and 21 top-ten finishes in his pocket, this collaboration brings Immediate into the ranks of companies like ADP, Workday, and SAP - all partnered with tour players to bring a greater focus on the future of the workforce.

Founded in 2019, Immediate has rapidly expanded its impact, now serving nearly 600 employers and their workforce across sectors including hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing, with notable clients including McDonald's, Marriott, and Steward Health Care.

Of the recent partnership, Immediate's CEO Matt Pierce said, "From the outset, Mackenzie understood our core mission—to alleviate financial stress for workers by facilitating easier access to pay. His work ethic on the tour is matched by his commitments in his personal life, focusing on his family and community, and making the most of the platform he has earned to inspire change. Our shared values made partnering with Mackenzie an easy choice."

Coming off a top four finish at the Valspar Championship, Hughes noted, "I've been impressed with Immediate's mission to improve pay access for the American workforce. I'm excited to meet leaders across the country that partner with Immediate and look forward to our long term relationship."

Pierce continued, "We're beyond excited to introduce a new future - of pay access and of improved financial health - to the audience of the Tour and beyond."

Stay tuned to the PGA tour to learn more about Immediate and Mackenzie Hughes' partnership.

About Immediate

Immediate, founded in 2019, is a leading fintech payments provider dedicated to transforming the way employers pay their team. On a mission to impact one million workers, Immediate's payment technology platform helps employers operate more efficiently while improving their workforce's financial health.

For more information, please visit www.joinimmediate.com/ambassador.

