Immediately Correct Website Errors With the Monsido Web Governance Platform

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monsido, a leader in web governance solutions that enhance user experience, today announced the launch of their second tool under the Compliance Shield™ umbrella. PageCorrect™, a new module in the Monsido web governance platform, enables organizations to immediately fix quality assurance and accessibility errors on their website without logging into their content management system (CMS).

Many organizations struggle to fix quality assurance or accessibility errors on their websites due to a lack of time and/or resources. Web governance platforms identify such errors, but require users to log into their CMS to manually correct them. PageCorrect, the first tool of its kind, allows users to fix these mistakes directly in the Monsido web governance platform itself, which then reflects these corrections on the website.

PageCorrect allows users to:

fix quality assurance errors such as misspellings, broken links, and broken images.

such as misspellings, broken links, and broken images. fix web accessibility errors such as missing alt attributes, missing "skip to content," and more.

such as missing alt attributes, missing "skip to content," and more. customize their own rules for words and update specific text used across their website in bulk.

Jannik Groentved, CEO, Monsido, said: "We are proud to offer our customers a truly game-changing addition to our platform. PageCorrect will empower our users to get compliant with WCAG and ADA requirements faster and easier, as well as help our less technical users easily fix mistakes without the hassle of hunting through the backend of their website."

