Immergo acquires Frankly Media assets, forging a powerful digital media solution

Combined entity creates unmatched offering for content creators, publishers and distributors

TEL-AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move solidifying its position in the video streaming landscape, Immergo, a leader in high-performance streaming technology, today announced the acquisition of assets of Frankly Media, a comprehensive provider of solutions for creating, managing, publishing and monetizing digital content. This marks Immergo's strategy of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in the OTT space, signaling a commitment to growth and industry leadership.

Previously, Frankly served as a valued Immergo reseller in the US, offering Immergo's full suite of solutions to its established customer base.

Previously, Frankly served as a valued Immergo reseller in the US, offering Immergo's full suite of solutions to its established customer base. This acquisition brings together Frankly's proven industry expertise and Immergo's cutting-edge technology, creating an unparalleled end-to-end solution for video publishers and producers.

"Frankly has been a key technology and programmatic advertising partner for News Media outlets in the USA, and this acquisition strategically positions IMMERGO for growth by expanding our USA presence and retaining key employees that understand the market needs" said Ariel Matzkin, founder and CEO of Immergo. "The combined entity will usher in a new era of innovation and excellence in video streaming."

"This strategic transaction marks a significant leap forward for the video streaming industry. By combining the strengths of Immergo and Frankly Media, the newly formed entity is poised to disrupt by empowering video publishers and producers of all sizes to deliver and monetize exceptional content experiences and achieve greater success" said Lou Schwartz, President of GameSquare.

Immergo announced that Trey Kofler and Sara Gamble will continue leading the demand in North America as Senior Customer Success Managers. "We are thrilled to join forces with Immergo and empower our customers with an even more comprehensive and powerful solution" they said. "This acquisition fosters significant growth opportunities for both companies. Most importantly this will enable us to better serve our existing clientele and expand into new markets." said Trey Kofler.

Customers can expect a true end to end OTT solution that includes one of the fastest VOD upload-to-published processing, the creation and syndication of FAST Channels, real time management of web, mobile and CTV apps, and the ability to record live streams to clip and distribute across apps and social media.

The newly released analytics tool included in the Insight CMS allows Media Enterprises to be more competitive by providing critical data to manage any streaming service.

ABOUT IMMERGO: Immergo is a leading innovator in high-performance streaming technology, offering a 360 comprehensive suite of solutions for media ingest, rights management, content distribution and syndication as well as a full array of OTT experiences in Web, Mobile and CTV. The company provides its customers with optimal performance, intuitive workflows, and seamless video management experience.

ABOUT FRANKLY MEDIA: for over 20 years Frankly Media, previously a subsidiary of GameSquare, was a comprehensive solutions provider that empowered publishers to create, manage, publish, and monetize digital content on any device servicing hundreds of news broadcasters and publishers.

SOURCE Immergo