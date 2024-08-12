Immergo delivers feature-rich mobile app and transcoding service for Canal I in record time

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immergo, a leading provider of mobile app development and streaming solutions, today announced the successful completion of a fast-track mobile app project for Canal I (https://canal-i.com/). This project involved developing a cross-platform mobile app (iOS & Android) within a demanding 10-day timeframe, along with a robust transcoding service to ensure flawless live streaming of Canal I's channel within the app.

Meeting tight deadlines with expertise

Canal I approached Immergo with a critical need: a mobile app to reach a wider audience through their live stream content. The tight 10-day deadline presented a significant challenge. However, Immergo's team of experienced developers rose to the occasion, successfully delivering a feature-rich mobile app available on both iOS and Android platforms. This accomplishment demonstrates Immergo's expertise in fast-track mobile app development and ability to deliver results under pressure.

Reliable transcoding for superior user experience

In addition to the mobile app development, Immergo provided Canal I with a reliable transcoding service. This service ensures smooth playback of Canal I's live stream within the mobile app, guaranteeing an exceptional user experience for viewers.

A testament to collaboration

"This project exemplifies the power of collaboration between a client with a clear vision and a development team with the agility and expertise to make it happen," said Ariel Matzkin, CEO at Immergo. "We are proud to have partnered with Canal I on this successful project and look forward to collaborating on future endeavors."

About Canal I

Canal I is a Spanish language television channel offering a diverse range of cultural, recreational, and educational programming. The channel provides viewers with detailed information about its content and offers multiple contact options for inquiries. For more information, please visit https://canali.com/.

About Immergo

Immergo is a video technology company providing OTT platform solutions. With expertise in content processing, management, and delivery, Immergo empowers businesses to reach global audiences. More info: immergo.tv

