Immergo.tv makes waves in 2024 with strategic partnerships, FAST channel innovation, and mobile app development expertise

TELAVIV, Israel, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through strategic partnerships, innovative FAST channel solutions, and impressive mobile app development projects, Immergo continues to solidify its position as a key player in the global streaming landscape.

Expanding reach and empowering diverse content:

FAST Channel Growth: Poland : Immergo partnered with Pasja TV (https://www.pasjatv.pl/pl/), a popular Polish channel, to expand its reach and offer innovative FAST channel technology to a wider audience in the region. Serbia: The company's footprint further expanded through a partnership with CodeIT (https://www.codeit.rs/), a leading Serbian tech company. This strategic alliance empowers Immergo to empower content creators and broadcasters in the vibrant Serbian market with its cutting-edge FAST channel solutions.

Powering KIDDO+ for Encore Media: Immergo played a pivotal role in launching KIDDO+, a brand-new FAST channel for kids by Encore Media, a leading producer and distributor of TV channels and content. Utilizing Immergo powerful FAST channel playout solution, KIDDO+ offers a captivating 24/7 stream of English-language content specifically curated for young audiences.

Demonstrating Mobile App development prowess:

Immergo expertise extends beyond FAST channels. The company successfully delivered a feature-rich mobile app with robust transcoding services for Canal I in a record-breaking 10 days. This accomplishment showcases Immergo's ability to meet demanding deadlines and deliver exceptional mobile app development solutions.

Building a diverse streaming ecosystem:

Partnering with Walla: Immergo joined forces with Walla, a major Israeli news organization, to work together on Walla's new streaming service: Walla+ ( CTV , Connected TV ). This collaboration showcases Immergo's ability to contribute to the development of innovative solutions.

1SpotMedia Olympics Project: Immergo built eight geo-blocked channels exclusively for Jamaica to broadcast the Olympics live on the 1SpotMedia app. This project demonstrates Immergo's diverse capabilities and its commitment to delivering customized solutions for broadcasters worldwide.

Looking ahead:

Immergo's dedication to innovation and strategic partnerships promises continued growth and leadership in the streaming industry. By empowering content creators and broadcasters with advanced solutions, Immergo.tv is paving the way for a future filled with diverse and engaging streaming experiences for audiences worldwide.

About Immergo

Immergo.tv is a leading provider of video technology solutions, specializing in FAST channels and mobile app development. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Immergo.tv empowers businesses in the media and entertainment sector to reach new audiences, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver exceptional streaming experiences.

SOURCE Immergo