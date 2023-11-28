Immerse Yourself in Technology at The Wizard of Oz Museum

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since opening in 2022, The Wizard of Oz Museum in Cape Canaveral has quickly risen in popularity with visitors of all ages by offering something for everyone. While young visitors are drawn to Oz-related toys, adult visitors often find the historical information about Oz artifacts most interesting. Yet, there is one attraction at The Wizard of Oz Museum that separates it from traditional memorabilia-based museums: an immersive experience that tells the story of Oz.

Over 30 laser projectors used to provide the Immersive Experience Immersive Experience - Flying through the Universe using James Webb telescope images

The Wizard of Oz Museum's immersive experience is a true technological marvel, with all age groups in agreement. Located in a separate room within The Wizard of Oz Museum, the immersive experience features more than 30 laser projectors that surround visitors with music and images projected from floor to ceiling. The Wizard of Oz immersive experience stands out from other video projections by offering 3D images instead of the cartoonish options seen elsewhere.

Beyond the many artifacts on display, the immersive experience at The Wizard of Oz Museum educates visitors about Dorothy's adventures in Oz. Short videos based on sections of the original book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum – as well as other books in the Oz series – give visitors a better understanding of how Dorothy went over the rainbow, and how she found her way home with the help of friends.

Just as Dorothy's own adventure begins with a tornado, so does The Wizard of Oz Museum's immersive experience. Visitors can almost feel the powerful winds as they hear the roar of the tornado. Projected images surround visitors with a view from inside the tornado, where windows, debris, and farm animals remain airborne until the tornado passes. Images that follow show Munchkin Land on the walls and the Yellow Brick Road on the floor. In addition to the first video, subsequent videos highlight the Poppy Field and Emerald City, with all videos playing on a loop, so visitors can see them all.

Another option for an immersive experience at The Wizard of Oz Museum is videos of Van Gogh's artwork), which alternate with the Oz videos. The beauty of Van Gogh's sunflowers, as they follow videos of poppies in Oz, is breathtaking and not found anywhere else. Upcoming Oz-related videos include the appearance of the Wicked Witch of the West, the characters of China Town, and the arrival of Glinda in her magical bubble.

The Wizard of Oz Museum recently added another immersive experience for visitors to the Space Coast that have an interest in Space technology. Using images from the latest James Webb telescope, the museum incorporated them into the Wicked Witch looking through the telescope, providing a few minutes of scenery flying through the universe.

All three immersive experiences are shown as part of the general admission in comparison to other establishments that charge for each experience separately.

The Wizard of Oz Museum is currently ranked as the Top Children's Museum in the U.S. on Tripadvisor. It's also listed in the Top 25 Museums in Florida, and is the number one museum on the Space Coast. With the technological appeal of the immersive experiences, the museum has become a must-see attraction among fans of the latest video and 3D technology.

For Wizard of Oz and technology fans alike, The Wizard of Oz Museum is located at 7099 North Atlantic Avenue in Cape Canaveral. It's open every day of the week (Mon-Thurs: 9am-5pm; Fri., Sat., and Sun.: 8am-6pm). For more information, visit www.wizardofozflorida.com, or call (888) 949-6369.

Media Contact:

Fred Trust

410-530-3265

SOURCE Wizard of Oz Museum