Immerse Yourself in the Genius Mind of Leonardo da Vinci: "Da Vinci: Genius" Exhibit Arriving to South Florida PBS Studios This November

The DA VINCI: GENIUS exhibit, directly from Amsterdam, brings to life the brilliance of one of history's greatest minds through cutting-edge technology and innovative design. This immersive experience vividly showcases Leonardo da Vinci's achievements in painting, music, sculpture, engineering, ecology, astronomy, and futuristic predictions. Visitors will witness the realization of his groundbreaking ideas, with interactive technology and floor-to-ceiling projections that rediscover iconic masterpieces like the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper in a captivating new light.

The experience extends beyond his art, exploring da Vinci's contributions to the natural world, engineering marvels, and ventures into space, creating a truly interactive and engaging environment. Additionally, this exhibit integrates an educational curriculum for elementary, middle, and high school students, making it a must-visit for learners of all ages.

"We are thrilled to bring DA VINCI: GENIUS to South Florida PBS Studios. This extraordinary exhibit offers our community a unique opportunity to experience the brilliance of Leonardo da Vinci in a way never seen. By combining cutting-edge technology with historical artistry, we're not just showcasing da Vinci's work – we're inviting our audience to step into his ingenious mind. This immersive journey aligns perfectly with our mission to educate, inspire, and entertain, and we believe it will captivate visitors of all ages, fostering a deeper appreciation for art, science, and innovation," states Dolores Fernandez Alonso, President and CEO of South Florida PBS.

Produced by Phoenix Immersive from London, DA VINCI: GENIUS is set to captivate audiences across the United States. The creative design of the show has been spearheaded by flora&faunavisions of Berlin, accompanied by a musical score with a 360-degree soundscape, composed and curated by Grammy Award nominee DJ SASHA.

"Crafting a show inspired by Leonardo da Vinci, delving into the possibilities and pushing the boundaries of technology, storytelling, light, language, music, and interactive playfulness, is a dream realized. Da Vinci Genius stands as an impressive, enlightening and emotional experience. This endeavor has garnered the acclaim of Berlin & Amsterdam visitors and earned us two prestigious awards: the Art Directors Club - for best experience and the Creative Pool Award - for best experimental design. We are excited for Florida audiences to soon experience the show and the genius of this acclaimed figure," states Leigh Sachwitz, Creative Director of flora&faunavisions.

For more information and to purchase early bird tickets, visit https://www.southfloridapbs.org/genius/ .

About South Florida PBS:

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science and civic engagement. For more information, visit https://www.southfloridapbs.org/ .

