IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE ULTIMATE HOLIDAY SEASON TRADITION WITH THE FIRST-EVER HALLMARK CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE

Enjoy all-new Holiday Magic for Free or Elevate the Experience with VIP Ticketed Events including Fan-Favorite Hallmark Stars, Hallmark Artists, and More

Tickets Go on Sale May 16 at ExperienceHallmarkChristmas.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark is giving fans the ultimate new holiday tradition, bringing the very best of the iconic brand together during the most special time of year. Right outside the heart of Hallmark headquarters, the inaugural Hallmark Christmas Experience will celebrate the joy of the season at Kansas City's Crown Center every weekend beginning November 29 through December 23, 2024. This free, open-to-the public immersive experience is designed by Hallmark's renowned creative team to bring all the charm of a Hallmark movie town square to life, inviting guests to be merry, make memories, and find magic together.

The inaugural Hallmark Christmas Experience will celebrate the joy of the season at Kansas City’s Crown Center every weekend beginning November 29 through December 23, 2024.

While visiting the experience, guests can shop at a magical Christmas market with event-exclusive Hallmark products and one-of-a-kind gifts created by Hallmark artisans and other seasonal merchants, indulge in festive food and themed drinks, and go ice skating with friends and family. They can relax and enjoy jaw-dropping nightly tree lightings featuring one of world's tallest Christmas trees, show their loved ones that they care with card-sending and gift wrap stations, contribute to a Crayola Community Mural, and strike a pose during interactive light walks and photo ops.

Fans can elevate their experience with exclusive ticketed activities, including events and photo ops with beloved Hallmark stars, workshops with Hallmark artists, elevated dining experiences and breakfast with Santa, and much more.

"Creating ways to help people celebrate and connect is at the very core of our brand DNA at Hallmark, especially during the holiday season," said Lindsey Roy, Hallmark's SVP, Brand Development. "We are so excited to bring this uniquely Hallmark experience to life, and can't wait to watch people find joy and make memories together."

The Hallmark Christmas Experience will serve as the marquee celebration for Hallmark holiday movies, too, with ticketed opportunities to hear behind-the-scenes stories from Hallmark stars, cheer them on as they compete in holiday-themed challenges, and more. Hallmarkies can also enjoy Hallmark movie marathons and watch an all-new holiday movie premiere in honor of the 15th Anniversary of Countdown to Christmas.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, May 16, 2024 at 10am Central Standard Time. VIP ticket packages are limited. To purchase and learn more information about ticketed and non-ticketed experiences, visit experiencehallmarkchristmas.com.

To help plan your visit, please find the star-studded Hallmark talent lineup below:

WEEKEND ONE, November 29-December 1 – Jonathan Bennett , Wes Brown , Cindy Busby , Erin Cahill , Warren Christie , Tyler Hynes , Kristoffer Polaha , Jessy Schram , and Ashley Williams

, , , , , , , , and WEEKEND TWO, December 6-8 – Benjamin Ayres , B.J. Britt, John Brotherton , Paul Campbell , Lacey Chabert , Taylor Cole , Nikki DeLoach , Heather Hemmens , Ginna Claire Mason , Kimberley Sustad , and Andrew Walker

, B.J. Britt, , , , , , , , , and WEEKEND THREE, December 13-15 – Pascale Hutton , Erin Krakow, Viv Leacock , Chyler Leigh, Crystal Lowe , Andie MacDowell , Kevin McGarry , Chris McNally , Brendan Penny , and Kavan Smith

, Erin Krakow, , Chyler Leigh, , , , , , and WEEKEND FOUR, December 20-23 – Rachel Boston , Brooke D'Orsay, Brennan Elliot , Aimee Garcia , Niall Matter , Barbara Niven , and Victor Webster

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Hallmark