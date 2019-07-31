Immersion Analytics Announces Partnership with Qlik to Bring Immersive Data Visualization to the BI Segment

BOSTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersion Analytics today announced the signing of a Technology Partnership Agreement with Qlik to bring immersive data visualization capabilities to Qlik users. For the first time in the business intelligence world, business users can visualize and analyze 7, 10…even 15 or more columns of data in a single view. The solution supports the current installed worldwide base of Qlik users either through standard computer monitors or, with the push of a button, powered by a VR/AR headset integrated within a Qlik instance. This partnership augments existing Qlik plans to foster deeper user insights from their data and help users more effectively communicate their insights with others.

Combining Immersion Analytics with Qlik increases your ability to uncover new data insights, simplify your data-backed message, and communicate your recommendations to others

"Joining Qlik's Technology Partnership program was an easy choice for Immersion Analytics given the substantial alignment between our two companies," said Bob Levy, Immersion Analytics CEO. "Both our strategies focus on easily-used, powerful technologies which deliver faster self-service data visualizations and data exploration, ultimately providing a greater competitive edge. Our powerful multi-dimensional visualization technology, Visualizer™, allows even greater interactive, free-form, multidimensional data exploration without leaving any data behind. And our video-sharing technology allows everyone to benefit from the insights found."

"We are very pleased to welcome Immersion Analytics into Qlik's Technology Partnership Program and look forward to the value the integration will bring to users who will benefit from more easily visualizing and understanding vast arrays of data to drive actionable insights," said Todd Margolis, Qlik Director of Product Management.

The integration with Immersion Analytics enables Qlik users to:

Reduce data analysis time by more than 50%

Visualize 7, 10…even 15 or more columns/dimensions of data in one view

Communicate data insights quickly and easily through integrated video capture tools

Manage their immersive data visualization directly within the current, familiar and intuitive Qlik interface

Drive data insights through a unique bi-directional interface to bring immersive insights directly back into the Qlik dashboard

See powerful immersive data plots on their computer or mobile screens or in AR/VR headsets to increase understanding

Collaborate with key stakeholders through video-based storyboards and standardized animated reports.

For additional information, video walk-through, documentation between Qlik and Immersion Analytics, please see rebrand.ly/IA-for-Qlik.com.

About Immersion Analytics

Founded in 2015, Immersion Analytics is the world leader in immersive data visualization and data analytics software. The company's unique ability to distill hundreds of data screens and dashboards into a single intuitive visualization, communicate the workings of complex AI and machine learning models, and increase data analysis productivity by up to 400x is valued by some of the world's largest financial institutions, defense contractors and medical research groups. For more information, please visit www.immersionanalytics.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

