Immersion Analytics Brings Dataviz to the Magic Leap One

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersion Analytics proudly announces the release of Immersion Analytics Visualizer software Free Edition for Magic Leap on Magic Leap World. Experience firsthand the power of multivariate dimensionality on a scale never before possible. Visualizer software enables the holistic view of your business data required to make critical, data-based decisions and to drive business success.

See what your data has been trying to tell you - Zoom in, around, up and down, change visualization types and toggle between variables to explore your data from all angles without having to pivot or slice. Increase your situational awareness of entire networks including 10 or more measures about each node and more information about edge connections. See data patterns and anomalies that that might otherwise go unnoticed until it's too late.

For the first time, you can use your Magic Leap One to interact with your data for free-form, multi-dimensional data exploration. Visualize seven data dimensions in a single view with the Visualizer software Free Edition; more than ever possible on your computer screen. Seeing and analyzing your data through Visualizer software helps you gain deeper insights and more effectively communicate your insights with others.

Imagine visualizing equities data for the entire S&P 500 in near real-time so you can instantly see the last 30 ticks, the industry sector, average volume, relative price changes as well as other key factors which might signal a lucrative trading opportunity; a demo of this advanced capability is available in the free edition. This is just one of many use cases which benefit from greater breadth of dimensional perspective without losing the depth of detail required to give you important insights.

The Visualizer software Free Edition for Magic Leap sprung from the Independent Creator Program when Magic Leap selected Immersion Analytics from more than 6,500 proposals. "Together, we're innovating the next generation of computing and entertainment, and valued Creators such as Immersion Analytics and their Visualizer software are crucial to defining that future," said Rio Caraeff, Chief Content Officer, Magic Leap.

The free edition of Visualizer software on Magic Leap World contains several narrated demonstrations and allows you to import your data from Google sheets so you can create visualizations using data familiar to you. When you are interested in even more powerful tools, Immersion Analytics offers two options, the Professional Edition and the Enterprise Edition.

The Professional Edition also enables you to:

Import an unrestricted breadth and depth of data,

Collaborate in a multi-user virtual data room where you can visualize and discuss your data in XR, and

Communicate insights through portable immersive dataviz presentation documents (immersive experiences, 2D videos) you create, save, and share between users.

The Enterprise Edition also enables you to:

Simplify your analysis process with a library of standard immersive visualization types including multidimensional network/graph, surface and time series,

Visualize near real-time data feeds, and

Integrate Visualizer software into your existing enterprise systems and workflows through the Immersion Analytics SDK.

For additional information on Magic Leap's Independent Creator Program, please visit https://www.magicleap.com/grant-program.

About Immersion Analytics

Incorporated in 2016, Immersion Analytics helps businesses, such as financial institutions, that need to find valuable insights in their data better visualize business opportunities and risks through its market leading immersive data visualization and immersive analytics software. The company has the unique ability to distill hundreds of data screens and dashboards into a single intuitive visualization, communicate the workings of complex AI and machine learning models, and increase data analysis productivity by up to 400x.

For more information visit www.immersionanalytics.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

