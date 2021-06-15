Immersion Analytics Wins 1st Place in Tableau Competition by Creating Breakthrough Immersive Visualizations

BOSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersion Analytics proudly accepts the 1st place award in Tableau's DataDev Hackathon for its new development: "Experience Tableau data immersively within AR/VR headsets." (See the submission video here: https://bit.ly/3itmbyq ). Now, Tableau's worldwide customer base can easily take existing Tableau dashboard data - with no changes or transformations -– and in a matter of minutes see, explore, and communicate it in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets such as Microsoft's HoloLens 2 and Facebook's Oculus. The four-judge panel of Tableau executives chose Immersion Analytics as the winner from of a field of 458 participants.

One fundamental truth inspired our Hackathon submission: Immersive Computing is the next level of data visualization, analytics, and storytelling for hundreds of millions of enterprise knowledge workers. Now, these knowledge workers can experience their "whole data picture" -- no longer being limited to seeing just small slices of data at a time through traditional dashboard charts, graphs, and views. Immersion Analytics' new extension augments Tableau's existing capabilities to help these knowledge workers better see and understand a more complete picture of their data and then make even smarter and faster business decisions.

"Most data have more than a few columns, yet conventional plots limit your perspective by forcing you to choose only 4 columns to analyze on X-Y-size-color axes. This results in a geometrically large set of plot combinations that users don't take the time to create or examine," explains Bob Levy, founder and CEO of Immersion Analytics. "By reinventing data visualization by layering numerous special effects as added axes and connecting that solution to Tableau, we have expanded Tableau users' perspective by up to 3,060 times. This results in insight and communication abilities that would have never been practical without our patented technology. Our Tableau integration sets the high-water mark for business intelligence users who need to discover and communicate the most important insights their data has to offer."

Immersion Analytics' Runtime platform forms the foundation of this new Tableau Extension. The Immersion Analytics Runtime makes it easy for Enterprise Software Vendors to incorporate valuable immersive computing use cases as features of existing software and solutions they already sell. Beyond data integration, immersive data visualization, and data analysis, the Immersion Analytics Runtime also enables collaboration in a multi-user virtual room across PC, SmartScreen, Mac, iOS, AR & VR devices you already have. Team members can visualize and interactively explore data and content together. Once the team has developed a data insight, the platform also helps the team communication through portable immersive presentation documents, reports, or narrated videos that users create, save, and share.

About Immersion Analytics

Immersion Analytics enables knowledge workers to better see, understand, and communicate data through the power of immersive visualization. Now business users can simultaneously understand incremental data dimensions - generating valuable data insights, uncovering new business opportunities and risks, and communicating actionable insight like never before. For more information, visit www.immersionanalytics.com, follow us on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

