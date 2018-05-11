Immersion Awarded GSA OASIS Small Business Contract Vehicle

OASIS SB is a small business set-aside contract that was developed in response to the government's need for a hybrid, government-wide acquisition vehicle. Immersion was selected by the GSA from a pool of experienced small business contractors. The services solicited under OASIS SB are: Offices of Certified Public Accountants, Tax Preparation Services, Payroll Services, Other Accounting Services and Research and Development in the Social Sciences and Humanities.

According to Dan Smalley, CEO of Immersion, "We are thrilled to have been selected by the GSA to serve on this small business contract vehicle. OASIS SB provides another vehicle for our current federal clients to contract our services. In addition, Immersion is excited about the opportunity for new clients to obtain Immersion's services through OASIS SB."

About Immersion Consulting:

Immersion Consulting LLC, a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOSB) with headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland, provides business management and technology consulting to government, nonprofits and commercial clients. Founded in 2004, Immersion Consulting specializes in program management, financial management, technology services, logistics and training. Immersion Consulting's mission is to provide its clients with actionable business solutions that yield sustainable results.

