Immersion Cooling: Global Markets

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is focused on immersion cooling industry trends, drivers and opportunities.This report explores the industry based on cooling type, application and geography.





Revenue forecasts for 2019 to 2025 are provided at the global level for the above segments.By cooling type, the immersion cooling market is divided into single-phase and two-phase cooling.



By application, the market is divided into high-performance computing, cloud computing, data centers & servers, and others (such as automotive and manufacturing). The report also covers the various types of fluids used in immersion cooling, which include deionized water, mineral oil, synthetic fluids and others.



Estimated values are based on total revenues of the players operating in the immersion cooling industry. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation. Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the immersion cooling market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding, ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of manufacturers in the immersion cooling market. This report considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Report Includes:

- An overview of the global markets for immersion cooling technique within the industry landscape

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Discussion of market opportunities and challenges, projection of current and emerging trends, and impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global immersion cooling marketplace

- Technology assessment and innovations behind immersion cooling development and production, along with recent market trends in the overall immersion cooling marketplace for high performance computing (HPC) and enterprise datacenter applications across various industry sectors

- Evaluation of current market size, market estimation and forecast, and deep dive of the data on basis of cooling technology type, application, end-use industry and geographical region

- Identification of some of the top tier companies as well as the second tier companies best-positioned to meet the global market demand and play a pivotal role in the forthcoming years

- Company profiles of the major listed corporations



Summary:

Immersion cooling, also known as liquid submersion cooling, is a technique of cooling IT components and other electronics.This technique involves submerging the items in a thermally, but not electrically, conductive dielectric liquid to keep them running without affecting their performance.



Liquid submersion has been used for a long time as a routine method of cooling large power distribution components, such as transformers. It was rarely used to cool IT components and servers, but it is becoming very popular with high performance computing at innovative data centers across the world.



The goal of this document is to inform top-tier companies, as well as some second-tier companies, about what to look for in the near future in this industry, as well as to note the applications, opportunities and technological changes in the immersion cooling industry that are sure to play a role in the years to come.



