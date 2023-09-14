Immersion Cooling Market to grow by USD 529.56 million from 2022 to 2027, Market driven by a growing emphasis on reduction in power consumption by data centers - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The immersion cooling market by type (single-phase immersion cooling and two-phase immersion cooling), application (high-performance computing, edge computing, and cryptocurrency mining), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the immersion cooling market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 529.56 million. The growing emphasis on reduction in power consumption by data centers is a key factor driving market growth. The growing concern about increasing power consumption in data centers using air-cooled technology has led to a significant increase in cold water immersion solutions for data centers. Furthermore, data center companies invest in research and development (R&D) to reduce operating costs (OPEX). In addition, the immersion cooling system reduces power consumption in the data center by more than 85% compared to a traditional air cooling system. A higher number of racks in data center locations will lead to increased rack density, making companies more inclined to use data center liquid immersion cooling solutions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Immersion Cooling Market 2023-2027

Significant Challenge

The availability of alternative cooling methods is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

Market Segmentation

The immersion cooling market is segmented by type (single-phase immersion cooling and two-phase immersion cooling), application (high-performance computing, edge computing, and cryptocurrency mining), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the single-phase immersion cooling segment will be significant during the forecast period. In single-phase immersion cooling, components, equipment, and subsystems are immersed in a hydrocarbon-based dielectric fluid. The liquid absorbs heat from computer components and systems, and then (the liquid) is pumped and circulated around the chassis, case, or container to help dissipate heat. In addition, the coolant used in this type of immersion cooling is Newtonian fluid, which flows through the system at a low rate. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Immersion Cooling Market:

Aecorsis BV, Bitfury Group Ltd., Comfort Systems USA Inc., DCX The Liquid Cooling Co., Delta Electronics Inc., DUG Technology Ltd., Engineered Fluids Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Iceotope Technologies Ltd., LiquidCool Solutions, LiquidStack B.V., Midas Immersion Cooling, PEZY Computing KK, SixtyOneC, Submer Technologies SL, TEIMMERS, TMGcore Inc., and Wiwynn Corp

Related Reports:

The data center liquid immersion cooling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 537.54 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (large data centers, small, and mid-sized data centers), component (solution and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in the construction of data centers is the key factor driving the global data center liquid immersion cooling market growth.

The Data Warehouse-as-a-Service (DWaaS) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,915.19 million. This Data Warehouse as a Service market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, e-commerce and retail, and others), type (enterprise DWaaS and operational data storage), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The shift from on-premises to SaaS model is driving market growth.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio