Immersion Cooling Market to grow by USD 988 Million (2024-2028), driven by rising data center investments, Report on how AI drives market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immersion cooling market size is estimated to grow by USD 988 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.62% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in data centers is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of advanced technologies. However, lack of demand and awareness poses a challenge. Key market players include Aecorsis BV, Bitfury Group Ltd., Comfort Systems USA Inc., DCX The Liquid Cooling Co., Delta Electronics Inc., DUG Technology Ltd., Engineered Fluids Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Iceotope Technologies Ltd., LiquidCool Solutions, LiquidStack B.V., Midas Immersion Cooling, PEZY Computing KK, SixtyOneC, Submer Technologies SL, TEIMMERS, TMGcore Inc., and Wiwynn Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global immersion cooling market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Single-phase immersion cooling and Two-phase immersion cooling), Application (High-performance computing, Edge computing, and Cryptocurrency mining), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Aecorsis BV, Bitfury Group Ltd., Comfort Systems USA Inc., DCX The Liquid Cooling Co., Delta Electronics Inc., DUG Technology Ltd., Engineered Fluids Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Iceotope Technologies Ltd., LiquidCool Solutions, LiquidStack B.V., Midas Immersion Cooling, PEZY Computing KK, SixtyOneC, Submer Technologies SL, TEIMMERS, TMGcore Inc., and Wiwynn Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Immersion Cooling Market is experiencing significant growth due to the trend towards energy-efficient solutions for data centers. This cooling method offers cost advantages by reducing operational expenditures through lower energy consumption. With the increase in complex algorithms, heat generation is a major concern for data centers, particularly in cryptocurrency mining and blockchain technologies. Immersion cooling maintains optimal temperatures, saving energy costs and increasing efficiency, leading to improved mining power and hardware longevity. Leakage and water usage are concerns, but immersion cooling offers improved performance and reliability. Data center operators seek energy savings and reduced maintenance costs, making immersion cooling an attractive infrastructure solution. The market includes tanks, pumps, and heat exchangers, with single-phase systems offering simplicity and energy-saving capabilities. The Artificial Intelligence segment, including high-performance computing, AI applications, and intense learning models, benefits from immersion cooling's power density handling and thermal conductivity. The Synthetic fuels segment offers versatility and customization for various hardware configurations. Industry dynamics, including digital transformation, cloud services, and AI-driven applications, require low-energy solutions. Immersion cooling's cooling fluids, such as synthetic fuels, offer stability and compatibility with various hardware components. Data center infrastructure, digital solutions, and electronics industries are adopting immersion cooling for its energy efficiency and IoT capabilities. The market's scalability and compatibility with various industries, from hospitals and schools to heavy electronics devices, make it a valuable solution for the global workforce and e-commerce sector. Government policies and stringent laws are driving the demand for low-energy solutions, and immersion cooling is a viable alternative to traditional air conditioning systems. The market's future lies in its ability to adapt to changing lifestyle trends and capital costs, making it a valuable investment for Managed Service Providers.

The adoption of advanced technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and blockchain is on the rise, requiring more powerful hardware such as tensor processing units (TPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs). These hardware accelerators generate high thermal loads and can cause power usage in a rack during new workloads. Traditional air-cooling methods struggle to manage these high-density workloads effectively. As densities increase beyond 25-30 kW per rack, immersion cooling has become an increasingly popular solution for managing these workloads efficiently. This cooling method submerges the IT equipment in a non-conductive liquid, allowing for direct contact between the cooling liquid and the components, resulting in more efficient cooling and higher power density. Several service providers are offering immersion cooling solutions tailored to high-density workloads, making it an attractive option for businesses seeking to optimize their data center operations.

Market Challenges

The Immersion Cooling Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in data centers. With the rise of energy-intensive applications such as cryptocurrency mining and blockchain technologies, the need for lower energy consumption and optimal temperatures becomes crucial. Data center operators are turning to immersion cooling to reduce energy costs and increase efficiency, leading to longer hardware lifetimes and improved mining power. However, challenges such as leakage, water usage, and heat dissipation must be addressed. The market caters to various sectors, including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and healthcare, offering versatility and customization through single-phase systems and cooling fluids. The simplicity and energy-saving capabilities of immersion cooling make it an attractive option for digital transformation, cloud services, and IoT functionality. The market's scalability and ability to handle intense learning models and power densities make it a valuable investment for managed service providers and industries undergoing capital costs and hardware modification. The future of immersion cooling lies in its ability to adapt to changing industry dynamics, stringent laws, and the growing demand for low-energy solutions in home technologies.

ImmerSION cooling systems have gained attention in the IT industry for enhancing infrastructure performance in data centers. Although it's a developing technology, its impact on conventional IT facilities is minimal due to concerns about potential malfunctions from submerging electronic components in dielectric liquids. Skepticism persists among data center operators. However, immersion cooling has proven beneficial for high-performance computing, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data mining applications. Despite these advantages, the adoption rate remains limited due to the perceived risks.

Segment Overview

This immersion cooling market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Single-phase immersion cooling

1.2 Two-phase immersion cooling Application 2.1 High-performance computing

2.2 Edge computing

2.3 Cryptocurrency mining Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Single-phase immersion cooling- The single-phase immersion cooling market witnessed significant growth in 2020, with this cooling method leading the market. In single-phase immersion cooling, IT components and systems are submerged in a hydrocarbon-based dielectric fluid, which absorbs the heat produced and is circulated around a chassis or tank to dissipate it. The coolant, a Newtonian fluid, remains in the liquid phase and is circulated using inexpensive, off-the-shelf hoses, pumps, and pipes. Cooling is achieved through standard dry coolers, radiators, or heat exchangers. Single-phase immersion cooling offers simplicity, easier operations, upfront affordability, and lower maintenance. The technology's cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency are driving its demand, which is expected to continue rising. As consumers become more aware of the tradeoffs between two-phase and single-phase immersion, the demand for single-phase immersion cooling is projected to increase substantially during the forecast period. The single-phase immersion cooling segment's substantial growth rate underscores its potential as a leading cooling solution in the data center industry.

Research Analysis

The Immersion Cooling market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in various sectors. Immersion cooling offers cost advantages by reducing operational expenditures through lower energy consumption. This cooling technology is gaining popularity in data centers, especially those used for cryptocurrency mining and blockchain technologies, which generate large amounts of heat. The IoT capabilities of immersion cooling make it an ideal solution for cloud computing infrastructure in hyper-scale data centers. The global workforce's increasing reliance on digital solutions for work and personal use is driving the demand for immersion cooling. The technology's ability to cool IT components directly, including complex algorithms, is a significant advantage. The industry dynamics are influenced by the changing lifestyle, stringent laws, and the growing importance of capital costs. Hardware modification and Managed Service Providers are also contributing to the market's growth. Single-phase immersion cooling systems are gaining traction in industries such as schools, electronics, and industry dynamics. The technology's ability to reduce energy consumption and capital costs makes it an attractive option for various sectors, including e-commerce and IT components.

Market Research Overview

The Immersion Cooling Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in various sectors. Immersion cooling offers cost advantages by reducing operational expenditures through lower energy consumption. This cooling technology is particularly beneficial for data centers, cryptocurrency mining, and blockchain technologies that generate vast amounts of heat. By maintaining optimal temperatures, energy costs are minimized, leading to increased efficiency and improved mining power. Immersion cooling also ensures hardware longevity and reliability, making it an attractive option for data center operators. However, concerns around leakage and water usage remain, necessitating the development of synthetic fuels and other heat dissipation solutions. The market is witnessing innovation in areas such as single-phase systems, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing. Immersion cooling solutions are being adopted in various industries, including hospitals, schools, and digital solutions, as part of the digital transformation and cloud services. The market dynamics are influenced by factors such as changing lifestyle, stringent laws, and the shift towards low-energy solutions. The versatility and customization offered by immersion cooling make it a popular choice for managing service providers and hardware configurations. Key components of immersion cooling systems include tanks, pumps, heat exchangers, and cooling fluids. The market for cooling fluids is segmented into fluorinated fluids, mineral oil, and synthetic fuels. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to its energy-saving capabilities, scalability, and simplicity. Immigration cooling solutions are also being explored for use in edge computing and migrating policy institutes. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for energy efficiency and the need to manage the thermal throttling of high-performance IT components.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Single-phase Immersion Cooling



Two-phase Immersion Cooling

Application

High-performance Computing



Edge Computing



Cryptocurrency Mining

Mining Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

