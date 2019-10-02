Immersion Education Services Organization Appoints First CEO

HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- addalingua, a Michigan-based education organization, announced the appointment of Pamela Ratti as its first CEO. Co-founders, Stacey Vanden Bosch and Lilah Ambrosi, have been working in partnership with schools to implement their proprietary brand of dual language immersion education since 2009.

Pamela Ratti, addalingua CEO The addalingua 90-10 two-way program supports school communities that have a relatively balanced population of Spanish and English-speaking students - pictured above in an addalingua partner school classroom.

Ratti joined addalingua in September of 2018 as director of strategic business development to prepare the organization for growth, updating the product platform, and re-engineering the sales and marketing funnel to attract new leads. "I have always been passionate about languages," said Ratti, former chief marketing officer of Rosetta Stone. "Having learned languages as an adult, I know first-hand the exposure required to become fluent. We need to focus on the education system and our youth. Given the increasingly multilingual workforce, and the 10-year track record of addalingua, I wholeheartedly believe in the co-founders' vision."

After studying Spanish literature, economics, and international relations at Calvin College and University of Miami's Graduate School of International Studies, Ratti launched her career with Intercontinental Hotels Group in various marketing positions. She then turned her attention to language learning software where she directed the consumer marketing division and later became the CMO of Rosetta Stone. After participating in their successful IPO and international expansion, Ratti took CMO positions at Neurocore and later Galvanize, validating her interest in small, mission-focused companies.

"We founded addalingua to develop resources that help schools deliver our brand of dual language immersion in partnership with schools," said Vanden Bosch. "The stories we hear from our partner schools highlight the reason we exist: to inspire global empathy through education in two languages. Students in addalingua programs, beyond acquiring academic skills, are asking questions from multiple perspectives and making connections with people linguistically and culturally different from themselves. Hiring Pamela Ratti gets us closer to our dream of education that provides all students the opportunity to learn in two languages. She brings her corporate experience and exceptional talent to the team, and most importantly, her sold-out belief in the transforming power of language."

"We set out with the goal of changing the way we educate students in the United States," added Ambrosi. "We know that addalingua programs can help close the achievement gap for English Learners and change the reality that less than 1% of adults are proficient in foreign languages they studied in school. Hiring Pamela Ratti will help us expand addalingua programs across the United States. Her experience in helping turn a small niche brand, like Rosetta Stone, into a household name is essential for our growth. Her commitment to business making positive social change aligns with our organizational values and our desire to provide students from every race, background, language, and culture the opportunity to 'do school in two languages.'"

addalingua exists to inspire global empathy through education in two languages. The organization establishes partnerships with schools to implement and build addalingua programs so that students reach high levels of biliteracy, gain cultural competency, and experience academic achievement.

Founded in 2009, addalingua began with one partner school in Michigan and has grown to twenty-seven partner schools in nine states. The organization believes that ALL students should have the opportunity to do school in two languages and strives to make addalingua programs an option for every school.

