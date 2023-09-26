Immersion Legal Establishes Jury Consulting Practice Headed by Dr. Christina Marinakis

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersion Legal is pleased to announce its expansion with the development of Immersion Legal Jury, led by CEO Christina Marinakis, J.D., Psy. D. Immersion helps trial lawyers and litigants simplify complex concepts and provide clarity for the optimal jury. Under Marinakis' leadership, the jury consulting team provides jury research and theme development, witness preparation and jury selection, and guides clients in mock exercises that aid in preparation for trials, arbitrations and responses to government investigations.

Immersion Legal Jury, led by CEO Christina Marinakis, J.D., Psy. D.

"Christina is the best in the business when it comes to helping our clients prepare their cases for trial, and she is the perfect choice to lead the expansion of our organization into jury services," said Immersion Legal CEO James Haase. "Her process is truly unique and her tireless commitment to her work is unparalleled, which is why the top litigators in this country rely on her to help polish their case themes and arguments. Her focus groups and mock trials are meticulously designed to test the key issues of the case as she develops the profile for jury selection. Her extensive experience spans nearly every area of the law from antitrust to product liability to securities to criminal cases. We could not be more thrilled to add her to this exceptional team."

Marinakis has over 20 years of experience in jury research, study and the application of psychology to the legal industry. She previously served as a jury consulting and strategy advisor for a Los Angeles-based consultancy where she assisted counsel with voir dire and jury selection on a weekly basis. Marinakis draws from her backgrounds in law, psychology and jury research to draft juror questionnaires, voir dire questions, jury instructions and verdict forms that increase the likelihood of a successful result. Through her experience conducting focus groups, mock trials and shadow juries, she has analyzed hundreds of mock jurors, in addition to interviewing actual jurors post-verdict. Marinakis' background in both law and psychology and her extensive trial experience established her as a 2022 "Go To Thought Leader" by the National Law Review. Her trial guide, Pattern Voir Dire Questions: Civil and Criminal, is a trusted resource used by lawyers across the country.

"I am honored to join this leading organization that is always looking ahead and guiding clients with innovative trial graphics," said Marinakis. "Our team is on the cutting edge of the legal industry and constantly looking to improve our offerings, so we are excited for the expansion of Immersion Legal and all that we can accomplish for our clients."

Marinakis earned her undergraduate degree in Psychology from Penn State University, her Masters and Doctorate of Psychology from Widener University and her law degree from Delaware Law School, graduating first in her class. She is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania.

About Immersion Legal

Immersion Legal was founded on the desire to provide superior service while working efficiently in order to maximize value for you and your clients. For more information, visit https://immersionlegal.com

Contact:

Kali Hammond

Poston Communications

(404) 875-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Immersion Legal