Immersive Entertainment Company, Hunt A Killer, Appoints Industry Leading Directors to Its Board

"It was another blockbuster year for our company in terms of sales and growth, and we're excited to continue the expansion of Hunt A Killer with the announcement of our new board members," said Ryan Hogan, Co-founder and CEO of Hunt A Killer. "The industry leaders joining our ranks will help us reach new heights in our entertainment business strategy development and operational excellence moving forward, including expanding our digital offerings and content delivery formats for our members."

Hebner is currently a Partner at NextLevel (since 2015) and has served as Hunt A Killer CFO (since 2020). He has previous CFO experience at DOSH (2016-2018), Solavei (2011-2014), and Motricity (2008-2011). Kretchmer has served as the CEO of the American Licorice Company since 1995, was previously a board member at Longview Fibre Company (1997-2007), and served as a Partner at PwC (1979-1995). Moorman previously served as Vice President of Digital Growth and DTC Distribution at Discovery Inc. (2019-2020), VP of Digital Enterprises at NBCUniversal Media, LLC (2013-2019), and Director of Strategic Licensee Development and Business Ops at Nickelodeon (2007-2012).

Moorman will also serve as Hunt A Killer's new Chief Business and Operations Officer. Her business experience will be critical as the company expands into digital content delivery and other segments of the entertainment industry. She will also have a key role in ensuring tight integration of the different functional teams within the company as it continues to grow and expand the scope of its operations.

"I have been so impressed with how far this bootstrapped company has grown in just under five years and, with the new board formation, Hunt A Killer is really cementing the building blocks for future growth," said Moorman. "I also have a lot of confidence in the team's ability to meet the creative challenges of making immersive storylines work in new channels and environments, like digital. So, I perceive really strong growth opportunities for Hunt A Killer."

Since its founding in 2016, the company has doubled revenue year over year and seen continuous growth in its subscribers and overall customer base. In 2020, the company continued to expand its online sales of premium all-in-one games, as well as grow its subscriber-based, multi-episode subscription game business. It also moved into brick and mortar and online retail with the all-in-one game, "Death At The Dive Bar," which is currently available at Target and Amazon.

The company will also be announcing new retail partnerships in 2021 and will be launching new games and partnerships throughout the year. Customers can expect games based on established, well-known properties, something the company was successful at in 2020 with the premiere of the "Blair Witch" game based on Lionsgate's cinematic universe.

"It's full speed ahead," said Hogan. "Our subscribers and customers are going to love what they see from us this year, and we're excited for the growing opportunities in years to come."

