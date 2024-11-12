Immersive Gamebox and Netflix Team Up to Launch Thrilling Floor is Lava Multiplayer Experience, Coming November 15th

Jump, Dodge, and Survive: Immersive Gamebox Brings the Hit Netflix Show to Life in an Exciting New Adventure Available Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Gamebox (IGB), the industry leader in immersive group gaming experiences, is thrilled to expand its latest partnership with Netflix, bringing the wildly popular series Floor is Lava to life in a brand-new interactive adventure game. Launching on November 15, this exciting new game will be available internationally at over 30 Immersive Gamebox locations, providing players with an unforgettable gaming experience. Tickets are available starting today.

The Floor is Lava game transports players into a high-energy, immersive environment where the walls are lava! Using cutting-edge motion tracking, projection mapping, and touch screens, groups of up to six players must work together to navigate challenging, fast-paced obstacle courses, jumping from virtual platform to platform to avoid falling into the lava. Inspired by the fun and thrilling elements of the hit Netflix series, the game delivers an exhilarating combination of strategy, teamwork, and pure adrenaline.

"Our further extension of our multi-title partnership with Netflix brings a beloved show to life in an entirely new way," said Will Dean, CEO of Immersive Gamebox. "The Floor is Lava game blends the exciting, physical fun of the TV show with the innovative technology of our Gameboxes. We can't wait for players around the world to experience it."

Key Features of the Floor is Lava Game:

Multiplayer Fun: Designed for groups of 2-6 players, making it a perfect activity for friends, families, or team-building events.

Designed for groups of 2-6 players, making it a perfect activity for friends, families, or team-building events. Immersive Environments: Cutting-edge technology creates a fully immersive experience, with interactive touch screens and digital projection bringing the lava-filled world to life.

Cutting-edge technology creates a fully immersive experience, with interactive touch screens and digital projection bringing the lava-filled world to life. Challenge and Strategy: Players must work together to tackle increasingly difficult levels, testing their reflexes, problem-solving skills, and teamwork.

Players must work together to tackle increasingly difficult levels, testing their reflexes, problem-solving skills, and teamwork. Global Availability: The game will launch in over 30 Immersive Gamebox locations worldwide, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe .

The Floor is Lava game joins Immersive Gamebox's growing library of interactive adventures, featuring titles inspired by popular franchises like Squid Game, Ghostbusters, Tetris, and Angry Birds. By merging physical activity with digital gameplay, Immersive Gamebox continues to attract fans of high-energy, immersive group experiences.

About Immersive Gamebox

Immersive Gamebox (IGB) is revolutionizing the world of immersive entertainment through its cutting-edge group gaming experiences. Featuring state-of-the-art Gameboxes equipped with 3D motion tracking, projection mapping, and touch-sensitive walls, IGB offers multiplayer games that allow players to step inside the action. With over 30 locations globally, IGB continues to expand its portfolio of immersive games, partnering with leading brands and studios to create unforgettable experiences. When it comes to fun and games, Immersive Gamebox is in a league of their own with over 25,000, 5-Star Google and Tripadvisor reviews putting them in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with 283 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

