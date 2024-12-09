Immersive Gamebox Expands Global Footprint, Announces Franchise Agreements with PowerPlay Canada and Nikito France

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Gamebox (IGB), a global leader in immersive group gaming experiences, announced today two groundbreaking franchise agreements with PowerPlay in Canada and Nikito in France that mark IGB's entry into the Canadian and French markets. The partnerships represent a major milestone in IGB's mission to expand its unique brand of interactive entertainment worldwide.

Expanding into Canada with PowerPlay

PowerPlay, Canada's premier entertainment destination, will introduce IGB experiences in its venues across the country, starting at Southcentre Mall, Calgary on December 9, 2024. The partnership combines IGB's state-of-the-art Gameboxes, featuring touchscreen walls, 3D motion tracking, and projection mapping, with PowerPlay's dynamic entertainment offerings.

Key Features of Immersive Gamebox at PowerPlay:

Cutting-Edge Gameplay: Featuring touchscreen walls, 3D motion tracking, and projection mapping, IGB delivers interactive experiences without the need for VR headsets.

Collaborative Fun: Multiplayer games for 2-6 players, perfect for families, friends, and corporate team-building events.

Multiplayer games for 2-6 players, perfect for families, friends, and corporate team-building events. Exclusive IP Experiences: Step into worlds inspired by fan-favourite franchises like Squid Game, Ghostbusters, and Angry Birds.

"PowerPlay is all about redefining entertainment, and this partnership with Immersive Gamebox perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver unforgettable experiences," said Moe Farhat, CEO of PowerPlay Canada. "Together, we're setting a new standard for leisure and play in Canada."

Breaking New Ground in France with Nikito

In France, IGB is teaming up with Nikito, a leader in family entertainment, to debut Gameboxes at their 100,000 sq. Ft Paris location in Rosny-sous-Bois. Opening December 14, 2024, the centre will offer localized gaming experiences in French alongside Nikito's popular attractions, including Go-Kart, Bowling, Laser tag, Arcades and Trampoline park

Key Highlights of the Paris Location:

Opening December 14, 2024: Located in Rosny-sous-Bois, this 100,000 sq. Ft centre will include four Gameboxes tailored to local audiences.

Localized Gaming: Games available in French to provide a seamless experience for local players.

Games available in French to provide a seamless experience for local players. Nikito's Dynamic Setting: Known for its innovative entertainment offerings of over 15 attractions like, electric karting, and live shows, Nikito provides the perfect venue for Immersive Gamebox to thrive.

"Partnering with Immersive Gamebox allows us to enhance our entertainment offerings with cutting-edge technology and interactive gaming that will captivate our visitors," said Hugo Perpere, CEO and Founder of Nikito. "We're excited to introduce this innovative concept to France and create unforgettable moments for our guests."

"These franchise agreements are pivotal moments for our global expansion," said Lisa Paton, President and COO of IGB. "Partnering with PowerPlay Canada and Nikito enables us to bring our immersive gaming experiences to new audiences while ensuring our content adapts to local cultures and preferences."

About Immersive Gamebox

Immersive Gamebox (IGB) is revolutionizing the world of immersive entertainment through its cutting-edge group gaming experiences. Featuring state-of-the-art Gameboxes equipped with 3D motion tracking, projection mapping, and touch-sensitive walls, IGB offers multiplayer games that allow players to step inside the action. With over 30 locations globally, IGB continues to expand its portfolio of immersive games, partnering with leading brands and studios to create unforgettable experiences. When it comes to fun and games, Immersive Gamebox is in a league of their own with over 25,000, 5-Star Google and Tripadvisor reviews putting them in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

For more information on Immersive Gamebox upcoming locations and launch dates, visit www.ImmersiveGamebox.com

